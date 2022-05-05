Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vida Heydari Contemporary is pleased to invite all to the opening of the latest solo exhibition, Raaz by Iran's top artist, Khosrow Hassanzadeh, displaying mixed media drawings at VHC from May 5 to June 16, 2022. In his first ever solo exhibition in India, Hassanzadeh presents a series of drawings, revealing his personal stories through a poetic and mesmerizing union of Persian Calligraphy and Miniature paintings. Artist, Hassanzadeh will be present on the opening night.

KHOSROW HASSANZADEH - ARTIST STATEMENT (excerpt) "A poetic, vibrant, and often melancholic take on Persian calligraphy, Miniature painting, and popular Faal-e-Hafiz divinations, Khosrow Hassanzadeh revisits his identity by writing down his memories as poems whose dancing lines fuse together to form a cursive script whose content remains an undisclosed secret. Using ink and pastel materials dear to him since the earlier days of his artistic practice, and painting on large pieces of paper, a technique that goes back to his earliest works, Khosrow digs deeper into his past, seeking what he believes has been lost to him."

Also Read | GitHub Rolls Out 2-Factor Authentication for 7.2 Million Developers in India.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)