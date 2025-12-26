Is Your Glass of Milk Doing Enough? The 25 g Protein Revolution You Didn't See Coming

New Delhi [India], December 26: Milk has never been just a source of nutrition in India; it's tradition, belief, and habit. From morning chai to temple offerings, from children's glasses to fasting days where milk and fruits are the only foods allowed, milk has universally been accepted across cultures, ages, and religions. And yet, in a country where milk is consumed every day, where most people are vegetarian, protein deficiency is a silent problem. What if the solution does not lie in powders, supplements, preservatives, or changing our lifestyles at all but unlocking the true potential of the milk we already drink?

That's exactly what Provilac did. Founded in 2013 by its founder Siddharth Runwal, Provilac is far more than just a dairy business. It is not just an organization; it's just a long-term commitment to the families it serves, built around delivering better nutrition without asking people to change habits they have trusted for generations.

The challenge wasn't awareness; it was a vision of reimagination: a daily staple delivering modern nutrition without disrupting habits deeply entrenched.

This year alone, Provilac fulfilled over 5.4 million orders-undeniably a sign that Indian consumers are no longer content with "just milk." What they want is nutrition that easily slots into daily life.

The Evolution of a Daily Essential

Although the initial approach with fresh and controlled sourcing through Provilac was beneficial, the world around was also changing. What happened in 2019 was that Siddharth Runwal realized the need for gap fulfillment. The demand was for better nutrients without the need for supplement intake or any change in lifestyle.

This vision was realized on December 1, 2024, with the market launch of Provilac High Protein Milk. No Powders, No Gimmicks, Just Better Milk

In most cases, "high-protein" beverages contain added protein powder or boosters. In the case of Provilac, their process was quite different and natural. They utilized ultra-filtration and concentrated the protein found in natural milk, separating both the fat and lactose.

The end result is a strong drink that brings along several benefits:

- Contains 25 grams of protein in every 250ml serving (almost three times as much protein as regular milk).

- Zero lactose, zero fat: easy on the tummy, easy on the thighs.

- 152 calories per serving, ideal for any fitness-related diet.

Because the protein comes from the milk itself and has no direct impact on cattle breeding and diet, the taste you so much enjoy remains the same but is even more optimized for muscles and recovery.

Freshness Arriving Even Before You Wake Up

Despite its innovation, Provilac also makes its services more convenient through its cold chain distribution network, which is automated, clean, and meets worldwide standards. Because of this, it has a subscription service.

Whether you are in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, or Delhi NCR, your daily dose of high-performance nutrition will reach you every morning.

The Future of Functional Nutrition

The Indian dairy market is changing. It is no longer an act of refilling a glass; instead, it is an act of fueling lives. Taking into consideration the number of orders placed this year to the tune of 5.4 million, change is undoubtedly in town. "Provilac is not only revolutionizing the contents of your fridge; it's changing the way India stays fit, one glass at a time," says the company.

