New Delhi [India], December 16: The India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) unveiled its pioneering Handbook on AI, ML, AR, VR, AR and Robotics Solutions and Roadmap for Adoption in Electric Utilities at the National Conference on the Use of AI/ML in the Power Distribution Sector, held from 06 - 07 December 2025 in New Delhi. The Handbook was formally presented to the Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal Ji, who appreciated the vision and forward-looking approach of this initiative, aimed at accelerating India's transition to a consumer-centric, technology-driven energy future. During the 1st Conference on the Use of AI/ML in the Power Distribution Sector organized by the Ministry of Power, REC Ltd., and PFC Ltd.

Developed with insights from global and Indian utilities, the Handbook features 174 successful use cases from 35 countries, including 45 pioneering implementations from Indian electric utilities. It lays out a clear, actionable roadmap for the adoption of advanced digital technologies across generation, transmission, distribution, system operations, and cybersecurity.

Designed for utilities at all stages of digital maturity, the Handbook offers practical guidance on implementation strategies, capacity building, data governance, and regulatory enablement, making it an essential reference for the sector's digital transformation.

The Handbook is available on the ISGF Knowledge Portal: https://indiasmartgrid.org/white-papers-technical-reports

For more information, please contact: contactus@indiasmartgrid.org

About India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF)

ISGF is a public private partnership initiative of Govt. of India with the mandate of accelerating smart grid deployments across the country. With 170+ members comprising of ministries, utilities, technology providers, academia and research, ISGF has evolved as a Think-Tank of global repute on Smart Energy and Smart Cities. Mandate of ISGF is to accelerate energy transition through clean energy, electric grid modernization and electric mobility; work with national and international agencies in standards development and help utilities, regulators and the industry in technology selection, training and capacity building.

Website: https://indiasmartgrid.org/

