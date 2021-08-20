Funari has a successful track record in sales and service delivery

Sao Paulo [Brazil], August 20 (ANI): IT software major HCL Technologies has appointed industry veteran Fabiano Funari as the country head for Brazil.

He joins the organisation to spearhead its growth for all industries and capabilities in Brazil, where HCL employs more than 800 people across its national headquarters in Sao Paulo and delivery centres in Sao Paulo, Sau Leopoldo and Curitiba.

The company services more than 30 clients across Brazil.

Funari previously held leadership positions at various global technology companies. He has a successful track record in sales and service delivery.

"I am excited to lead and be part of HCL's dynamic team in Brazil, a country that's home to innovative firms eager for a technology company to provide world-class solutions," he said in a statement.

HCL is the third-largest Indian IT services company by revenue after Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys. The company has consolidated revenue of 10.17 billion dollars and 1.68 lakh employees operating out of 50 countries.

