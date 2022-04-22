New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/TPT): The renowned American influencer has been in the limelight since 2019 when she became "Miss Teen USA."

Out of the tons of factors and reasons behind them, no one can deny the incredible hard work and endless efforts a few individuals and professionals put in through their brands and businesses to create more glory for them. We came to learn about one such company in the artistic and photography world called De Massis Photography, which has often garnered headlines around its incredible work and the kind of contributions it has made in the world of photography.

What garnered more attention and turned people's heads recently was Italy-based De Massis Photography doing a photoshoot with the renowned American influencer Kaliegh Garris, also known for being the "Miss Teen USA" in 2019. Working along with his gorgeous beauty and enchanting personality, De Massis Photography proved its mettle in the industry as a photography company that is trusted by prominent names in the industry.

Speaking more about it, Luca De Massis, the brain behind De Massis Photography, says that the pictures and videos that were shot in this collaboration were later used by Wilhelmina, an established Los Angeles-based influencer and modelling company, such was the craze it created.

It was only Luca De Massis who could've done this with his De Massis Photography company, as he has been an experienced photography talent in the industry for years, whose works have always been lauded and praised for the kind of uniqueness he has always offered through each shot of his, capable of evoking many emotions in the viewer.

De Massis Photography is a renowned Italian photography company that works closely with Social Media Influencers, Celebrities, and Models. It was founded 15 years ago in Italy by this Italian fashion photography genius.

He is a published portrait fashion photographer from Pescara, Italy, known for his "Love What You Do" philosophy. Recently, he was even featured in Forbes Italia as "Photographer of the moment."

