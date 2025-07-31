PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 31: In a landmark collaboration, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and Fairfest Media Ltd., the organisers of Municipalika, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to co-organise Municipalika 2026, the 18th edition of India's premier international conference and exhibition on Safe, Smart, and Sustainable City Solutions. India's Premier International Conference and Exhibition on Safe, Smart, and Sustainable City Solutions returns to Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from 16 to 18 February 2026.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Kills Sex Worker by Striking Her Head With Bricks in UP for Victim’s Jewellery, Later Dumps Her Body in Roadside Drain; Arrested.

The prestigious event is scheduled to take place from 16th to 18th February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, India's iconic convention and exhibition venue. This marks a proud homecoming, as Municipalika returns to Bharat Mandapam, where it began its journey in 2003. The milestone MoU also opens up wonderful opportunities for deeper collaboration between ITPO and Fairfest Media in the years to come.

Municipalika is much more than just an exhibition -- it is India's most influential national platform for urban transformation, where the country's top minds and changemakers converge. It features an expansive international exhibition, a power-packed multi-track conference, high-impact B2B meetings, prestigious awards celebrating innovation and excellence in urban development, the much-anticipated visionary address by leading policymakers, and the exclusive City Leaders Conclave uniting mayors, municipal commissioners, and civic leaders from across India and the globe.

Also Read | Will Indian IT Industry Be Affected by US President Donald Trump's 25% Tariffs on India? Will There Be More Tech Layoffs?.

Municipalika has been a pioneering force in the sustainable urban development space for over two decades, having hosted 17 successful editions in major cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. Over the years, it has brought together more than 2,000 exhibitors, over 50,000 urban development stakeholders, delegates from 25 states and 10+ countries, and 1,000+ cities and towns, including mayors, municipal commissioners, smart city CEOs, and thousands of municipal officials and urban experts. The platform has continuously catalysed dialogue, innovation, and action in areas like sustainable urban infrastructure development, housing, sanitation, solid waste, water and wastewater, e-governance, urban mobility, etc. Its track record makes it one of the most impactful and trusted events in India's urban transformation journey.

The MoU was signed by the Officer on Special Duty (Admn.)/General Manager (Fair Service Division-II) from ITPO and Fairfest Media in the presence of representatives from both organisations. This collaboration marks a significant step towards furthering the Government of India's mission of Viksit Bharat by promoting sustainable urban development, innovation in municipal services, and inclusive urban planning.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives from ITPO and Fairfest Media expressed their joint commitment to making Municipalika 2026 the largest and most impactful edition yet. With ITPO onboard as a co-organiser, the event is expected to witness enhanced national and international participation, extensive government and industry collaboration, and greater visibility across urban development sectors.

Municipalika 2026 will be co-located with three major concurrent events:

* CAPEX - Construction, Architecture, Planning, and Engineering Expo, focused on showcasing cutting-edge construction technologies, infrastructure innovations, and smart engineering solutions.* Public Works Expo, focusing on roads, highways, public infrastructure, utilities, and civic services delivered by Public Works Departments across India.* Bharat Rural Expo, dedicated to rural transformation, innovations in infrastructure, sanitation, housing, clean energy, and digital services in India's villages and small towns.

Together, these co-located events will create a comprehensive platform to address urban, rural, and rurban development challenges, foster public-private partnerships, and showcase India's progress toward building sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready cities and communities.

Municipalika 2026 will bring together key decision-makers from central and state governments, municipal bodies, urban local governments, urban planners, architects, engineers, innovators, technology providers, diplomats, and global thought leaders to deliberate on integrated urban solutions.

About Fairfest Media Limited:

Founded in 1989, Fairfest Media Ltd. is the leading travel trade show organiser. Fairfest's events are attended by business professionals from over 80 countries, and its clientele includes governments of over 60 countries and all Indian states. Through its impactful events, Fairfest Media continues to provide effective platforms for doing business in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world -- India.

About ITPO:

India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the premier trade promotion enterprise of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, is committed to showcasing excellence achieved by the country in diverse fields, especially trade and commerce. Its mission is to promote, facilitate, encourage, and coordinate various activities and programs to enhance India's share of exports. ITPO provides a wide spectrum of services to trade and industry and acts as a catalyst for the growth of India's trade and commerce. Significantly, grown with every business event in stature and dimension, Bharat Mandapam, the headquarters of the ITPO, is considered a symbol of the 'Modern Fair Culture' in the South Asia region. ITPO manages India's world-class exhibition complex, which is constantly upgraded to keep it in a high standard of readiness.

Website link: https://municipalika.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740868/Municipalika_ITPO_FML.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)