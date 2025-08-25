PNN

Kolhapur, (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: After enduring two unsuccessful IVF treatments and multiple miscarriages, a couple from Sangli, Maharashtra, finally experienced the joy of parenthood. Their journey, marked by repeated heartbreak and a rare medical condition, found a turning point at the Indira IVF Centre in Kolhapur.

At the time of her first consultation, the woman was diagnosed with a severely thin endometrium, just 2.5 mm in thickness, alongside intrauterine adhesions, both of which significantly reduced her chances of conceiving and sustaining a pregnancy. Despite her determination and multiple attempts elsewhere, these factors had led to repeated IVF failures and emotional setbacks.

Dr. Santosh Daphale, IVF Specialist at Indira IVF Kolhapur, said, "The patient's case involved one of the most challenging forms of uterine receptivity issues. We approached it with a step-by-step protocol focused on improving her endometrial thickness while ensuring embryo quality through non-invasive chromosomal screening. Every stage of her IVF treatment was tailored to enhance the possibility of successful implantation."

The treatment procedure included:

* Clearing the uterine cavity to improve its shape and support embryo implantation

* Using a regenerative method to encourage the growth of the uterine lining

* Supporting healing and recovery with a short post-procedure care plan

* Strengthening the uterine lining through hormonal support

* Creating healthy embryos and ensuring their genetic normalcy

* Preparing the uterus one final time to create an environment viable for embryo transfer

The patient conceived during her very first IVF cycle at Indira IVF, following years of emotional and physical setbacks. With her pregnancy carefully monitored at every stage, she went on to deliver a healthy baby, bringing long-awaited closure to a difficult chapter and a renewed sense of hope for the future.

This case highlights how clinical expertise, focused treatment, and consistent medical support can lead to success even after repeated IVF setbacks.

