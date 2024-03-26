PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 26: JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Kochi solidifies its reputation as the premier institution for higher education in Kerala with the launch of its Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) with Global Certification in Data Science and Analytics integrated with the Institute of Analytics (IoA-UK), JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Kochi cements its position as the foremost destination for B.Sc Data Science and Analytics.

The BSc Data Science and Analytics program offered by JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Kochi is unparalleled in its comprehensive curriculum and innovative approach. Students enrolled in this program not only gain theoretical knowledge but also receive practical training to tackle real-world challenges. By infusing cutting-edge techniques and technologies, the university equips its graduates with the skills and expertise required to excel in the dynamic field of data science and analytics.

One of the distinguishing features of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Kochi's BSc Data Science program is its collaboration with the Institute of Analytics (IoA-UK). Upon successful completion of the course, students become eligible for graduate membership of IoA, opening doors to global networking opportunities and professional development avenues. This partnership underscores the university's commitment to providing its students with internationally recognized qualifications and a competitive edge in the job market.

"JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Kochi stands at the forefront of data science education, offering a curriculum designed to meet the evolving demands of the industry. This program not only focuses on imparting technical skills but also emphasises critical thinking and problem-solving abilities essential for success in this field- says Mackey Agarwal, Head - Marketing and Admission- JAIN (Deemed-To-Be-University) and Jain College.

The Data Science and Analytics College in Kochi prides itself on nurturing a scientific mindset among its students and fostering innovative thinking. Through hands-on projects, workshops, and industry collaborations, students are encouraged to explore and apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios, preparing them for the challenges of tomorrow.

Prospective students seeking the best college for BSc Data Science and Analytics in Kerala need look no further than JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Kochi. With a stellar faculty comprising industry experts and academics, state-of-the-art facilities, and a curriculum aligned with industry standards, the university offers an unparalleled learning experience.

Moreover, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Kochi recognizes the importance of affordability and accessibility in education. The data science course duration and fees are structured to ensure that deserving students have access to quality education without financial constraints. Scholarships and financial aid programs further support students in pursuing their academic aspirations.

In conclusion, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Kochi emerges as the top college for BSc Data Science and Analytics in Kerala, setting a benchmark for excellence in education and preparing the next generation of data scientists and analysts to drive innovation and change in the digital era.

For more information about data science and analytics courses in Kerala at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Kochi, visit https://www.jainuniversity.ac.in/kochi/ or contact: +91 - 7593896798 / +91 7593896792

