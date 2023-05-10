Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 10 (ANI/PNN): School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Jain (Deemed-to-be University) launches a top course M.A Political Science and International Relations. The admissions for the programme have begun.

Political Science in a Globalised World

A post-graduation in Political Science with emphasis on International Affairs gives a budding expert the necessary tools to understand the dynamic industry. It provides the students with various combinations of skills that equip them to succeed.

Budding journalists benefit from the politically theoretical as well as ideological topics. The exposure to geopolitical concerns, along with practical training in debate, the students gain knowledge to engage in great acts of service.

M.A Political Science and International Relations in SHSS

School of Humanities and Social Sciences now offers a meticulously planned postgraduate course for aspiring policy makers. The curriculum is structured to suit the requirements of Public Service Providers in a dynamic world.

Jain University proves to be one of the best colleges in Bangalore as it teaches their students theoretically, alongside training them practically. While studying the necessary aspects, the students will also receive mentorship over a Dissertation at the near end of their PG.

The ideology behind the diligently crafted programme is best reflected via the words of Dr Priyanca Mathur, Head and Professor, Centre for Research in Social Sciences and Education (CeRSSE), JAIN (Deemed-to-be University): "Political Science and International Relations are the bedrock of all that is happening in our world today. We must understand their dynamics to get the answers to the problems plaguing our planet."

This programme becomes one of the top Political Science courses in Bangalore as Jain College offers numerous electives like Indian Knowledge System, Forensic Psychology, Nutrition and Wellness, HR, etc., where the students have a free hand in choosing what additional subjects they would like to explore.

To top it all, the students also get the opportunity to attend national and international collaborations for research, workshops, conferences and public lectures.

A postgraduate from this course could succeed in the fields of Political Scientists, Policy Makers, Law Makers, Socio-Political Entrepreneurs, Civil Service Aspirants, Public Service Providers, Journalists, etc.

A little about Jain University

Jain University is classified as one of top universities in India that gives immense emphasis to academics, entrepreneurship, research, and experience. With NAAC ranking them A++, they foster a student-centric curriculum. Students across the globe utilise the state-of-the-art technology, top qualified faculty, and visionary opportunities provided by one of the best universities to sharpen their minds as well as hone their skills.

A leading university of Bangalore, Jain (Deemed-to-be University), enhances their students intellectually along with practically, mentoring them to succeed. The faculty strive to inspire innovative thinking and hands-on application of academics ranging from Sciences, Commerce to Humanities.

For more information: https://www.jainuniversity.ac.in/program/humanities-and-social-sciences/political-science-and-international-relations#!#overview

Contact: +91 7337613222

