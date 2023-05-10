Mumbai, May 10: The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) released the admit cards for the AP EAMCET 2023 examination on Tuesday, May 9. Candidates who will be appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to download their exam hall tickets.

This year, the Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test will be held from May 15 to May 23. The AP EAMCET 2023 examination will be conducted in two shifts with the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. Students are advised to keep their registration number and date of birth handy in order to download the admit cards. CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 And 12 Results Declared At cgbse.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

Steps To Download AP EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets:

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "AP EAMCET 2023" hall tickets link

Next, enter your login details and other credentials

Click on submit.

Your AP EAMCET 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the hall ticket thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates who have still not applied for the AP EAMCET 2023 examination can do so till May 12 by paying late Rs 5000 including late fees and with late fees of Rs 10,000 till May 14. It must be noted that the AP EAMCET engineering exam will be held from May 15 to 18, while the agriculture and medical stream exam will be conducted from May 22 to May 23. TS EAMCET 2023 Exam Date: Telangana Board Common Entrance Test Begins Tomorrow, Download Hall Ticket at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Check Time, Dates and Other Details.

The AP EAMCET 2023 examination will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUK), Kakinada for Engineering and Medical stream students. For more details, candidates can check the official website of APSCHE.

