Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has extended support to the Government of Karnataka in facilitating the higher education needs of the children of Covid-19 victims by announcing 100% scholarship for its Online Degree Programs offered through JAIN Online.

The University announced this on the occasion of the Group's 30th Anniversary and Founder's Day.

Dr. Chenraj Roychand - Chairman of the Jain Group of Institutions and the Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), has handed over the proposition to Dr. Ashwath Narayan C N, the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, in a closely-held function at the University Campus at Bengaluru on 7th July.

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), promoted by Jain Group of Institutions, is one of the leading Education Institutions in the country and has recently received UGC's approval to offer Online Degrees. Jain Group, having a legacy of 30 years, operates over 70 academic institutions with over 80,000 students.

Announcing the scholarship scheme, Dr. Chenraj Roychand commented that the scholarship scheme to the tune of 10 crores will be utilized exclusively for the children of Covid-19 victims from Karnataka, who will pursue Online Degree Program from JAIN (Deemed-to-be University). He also said that the scholarship is the humble contribution of the Jain Group to the efforts of the State Government to conciliate the families who lost their earning members during the pandemic.

Felicitating the Jain Group of institutions at the occasion, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N, said, "JAIN Institution's contribution is immeasurable towards the growth of the State of Karnataka and for the entire country as a whole. JAIN is a leading job creator in the education space and for this reason, they need to be Ranked as the No 1 University. JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has been emphasizing more on sports, culture, diversity and social projects - all these have been inculcated in each and every student to face challenges in the society." Also on behalf of the Government of Karnataka, the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N, thanked the JAIN Group of Institutions for the support rendered towards scholarships.

