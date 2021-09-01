Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): JAIN Online, promoted by JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) and Apollo MedSkills Limited, the skilling division of Apollo Hospitals Group, has collaborated to offer a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management and an Advanced Certification Program in Healthcare Management for aspirants seeking to fast-track their career in the healthcare sector.

The healthcare sector is one of the most rapidly expanding sectors, and there is an increasing demand not only for a quality paramedical workforce but also for proficient and able management professionals with innovative and entrepreneurial approaches who can bring global management practices in managing the hospitals and other facilities.

MBA in Healthcare Management is a two-year, Online Degree Program designed to cater to the demands of the ever-growing sector. The program will offer domain knowledge and healthcare skills combined with modules on general management skills essential for managing healthcare facilities.

The curriculum focuses on delivering functional experience in healthcare facilities. The program will offer, in online mode, a 360-degree university experience, a robust student support center, and peer learning facilities that take the learner through the nuances of the healthcare management sector.

The program also delivers an in-depth understanding of the compliances in the healthcare ecosystem, critical care, and emergency care management practices. Students can expect substantial real-world experience and an introduction to crucial aspects of healthcare finance.

Dr. Raj Singh, Vice-Chancellor JAIN (Deemed-to-be University, said, "Healthcare is a growth sector and promises great opportunities to professionals who possess the requisite skills to not only run but also manage and lead the healthcare facilities. The approach to providing good healthcare services needs to be more human-centric and requires appropriate skills. Preemptive healthcare has also been growing at a rapid pace. In this emerging context and the emphasis laid by the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on accessible quality higher education bode well with this initiative wherein JAIN Online and Apollo MedSkills have co-created a unique program that will serve the hitherto unserved or underserved audience. I congratulate the entire team that has made it possible!"

Talking about this collaboration, Dr. Srinivasa Rao, CEO, Apollo MedSkills Limited, said, "On-going developments in India's healthcare services are placing great demands on its workforce. The number of hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, rehabilitation centers emerging in two and three-tier towns and cities of the country is on the rise during the pandemic COVID-19 period. These health facilities are on the lookout for efficient professionals who are capable of running them successfully. Our collaboration with JAIN Online will enable learners to upgrade their abilities required for managing such health facilities by enrolling in this program. The young budding graduates should pursue our MBA Healthcare Management Program to learn the cutting-edge skills necessary for the industry."

Upon successful completion of the program, the students will receive a UGC Entitled Degree from JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)

