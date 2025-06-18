Jainam Broking empowers over 3 lakh investors with trusted tools and expert-backed platforms for smarter investing.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 18: As India sees a growing wave of first-time investors and digital-savvy traders, Jainam Broking Limited is helping them take charge of their financial future, with tools tailored to every kind of investor. With over two decades of trusted market experience and a SEBI registration, Jainam has positioned itself as a dependable partner in wealth creation for more than 3 lakh+ clients across India.

Whether you're new to investing, seeking expert-backed insights, or looking to test your trading strategies, Jainam provides a full ecosystem of platforms that make investing clear, guided, and accessible.

"At Jainam, we don't believe there's one way to invest. That's why we've built platforms that meet you where you are, whether you want to explore markets for the first time or optimize how you trade daily," said Milan Parikh, Managing Director, Jainam Broking Limited

Open a Demat Account - A Platform for Every Investor

Jainam's suite of digital platforms is designed to offer simplicity without compromising on depth:

* JLite - A sleek trading app designed for fast-moving equity and derivative traders. JLite offers real-time market data, TradingView-powered charts, option chains, basket orders, and more--built for seamless, precision-led execution.

* JPlus - For those who want to invest, not trade. JPlus combines curated recommendations with a clean interface, making it easy to track portfolios, apply for IPOs, invest in bonds, and make informed decisions--without needing to monitor markets constantly.

* Strike - A no-code strategy builder for serious traders. Users can backtest ideas using historical data and turn strategies into executable models, all without writing a single line of code.

* SmartDelta - A powerful market intelligence platform, now with 30,000+ downloads, SmartDelta helps users analyze real-time equity and F&O data, track OI heatmaps, screen opportunities, and stay ahead of trends. From daily ban lists to implied volatility charts, it's an all-in-one analytics engine."We believe investing should be personal, not prescriptive. That's why Jainam platforms are designed to meet investors where they are--whether they're exploring their first SIP or building multi-leg options strategies," said Milan Parikh, Managing Director, Jainam Broking Limited.

Together, these platforms form a connected ecosystem that gives investors complete flexibility and control over their experience, from discovery to decision-making.

Jainam Broking Limited - More Than Just a Brokerage

With zero-cost demat account opening, a fully paperless onboarding journey, and competitive flat-fee pricing, Jainam makes it easier than ever to start investing. Clients can invest in equities, mutual funds, IPOs, bonds, PMS, AIFs, and more, with access to expert insights, personalized support, and a robust back-office portal for portfolio tracking and reporting. Trade derivatives like futures and options seamlessly, using advanced tools designed to enhance decision-making and execution.

Over the years, Jainam has earned the trust of retail and HNI clients across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and beyond by blending regulatory compliance, consistent service, and a technology-first approach.

Rooted in Trust. Ready for the Future.

Starting as a boutique brokerage in 2003, Jainam has grown steadily by focusing on trust, compliance, and service. Today, it's making its presence felt nationwide by solving a key problem: helping everyday Indians take control of their financial journey, on their own terms.

In FY24 alone, Jainam facilitated client trades with a strong focus on technology growing the app usage by 60% YoY. With a strong presence in Gujarat & Maharashtra, the firm is now expanding across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and aims to onboard 10 lakh users by 2026, with a focus on long-term wealth creation.

"At Jainam, we don't push products. We build tools that help clients make informed, confident decisions--no matter their investing style or portfolio size," said Milan Parikh, Managing Director, Jainam Broking Limited

Take Control of Your Financial Journey with Jainam Broking Limited

Whether you're investing ₹1,000 or ₹1,00,000, Jainam ensures the experience is simple, secure, and aligned with your goals. The focus is not on pushing trades, but on helping investors make decisions they understand and believe in.

Visit www.jainam.in and experience a smarter, more personalised way to invest.

About Jainam Broking Limited

Founded in Surat, Jainam Broking Limited is a SEBI-registered brokerage firm offering trading and investment services across equity, derivatives, mutual funds, IPOs, and advisory. With more than 20 years in the industry and over 3 lakh+ clients, Jainam is committed to building a financially empowered India through accessible, reliable, and research-backed investing solutions.

