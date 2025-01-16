Jakarta Murugan Temple: A New Spiritual Landmark for Unity and Heritage Marking the Maha Kumbhabhishekam Ceremony on 2 February 2025

Jakarta (Indonesia) [India], January 16: The Jakarta Murugan Temple, also known as Shri Sanathana Dharma Aalayam, is set to become Indonesia's first-ever temple dedicated to Lord Murugan, standing as a beacon of spirituality, culture, and unity. The highly anticipated Maha Kumbhabhishekam Ceremony will be held on Sunday, 2 February 2025, from 7:45 AM to 7:00 PM, to inaugurate this iconic landmark.

The temple's journey began on 14 February 2020, with a historic Groundbreaking Puja led by renowned priests from India and Malaysia. The ceremony was inaugurated by the Governor of DKI Jakarta and attended by prominent figures, including members of the People's Consultative Assembly and House of Representatives, the Indian Ambassador, and leaders from various religious and cultural organizations. This event highlighted the spirit of solidarity among Indonesia's multicultural and multi-ethnic society.

Built on a 4,000-square-meter plot graciously donated by the DKI Jakarta Government, the temple is located in the western part of Jakarta. Designed as more than a place of worship, the temple will feature:

* Shrines dedicated to Lord Murugan and other deities.

* A multipurpose hall for community and cultural events.

* A Museum of Indo-Indian Heritage in Indonesia, showcasing the historical connection between the two cultures.

* Lush gardens, providing a serene atmosphere for reflection and meditation.

The temple symbolizes the harmonious blending of Indian, Balinese and Javanese traditions while embracing the values of Pancasila. It serves as a unifying space for spiritual practices, cultural exchange, and tourism.

The Maha Kumbhabhishekam Ceremony will be led by His Holiness Dr. Sivasri K. Pichai Gurukkal, a Vikashratna Awardee, and supported by 72 Gurukals from India. This sacred event invites spiritual leaders, devotees, and the broader public to come together in prayer and celebration, honoring Lord Murugan, the divine protector and source of infinite grace.

Event Details:

* Date: Sunday, 2 February 2025

* Time: 7:45 AM - 7:00 PM

* Location: Jakarta, Indonesia

The Jakarta Murugan Temple will not only serve as a spiritual sanctuary for the Indo-Indian community but also as a destination for tourists to experience the richness of Indonesia's diverse cultural and religious heritage.

This milestone was made possible through the dedication of organizations like Gema Sadhana and Shri Sanathana Dharma Aalayam Trust, as well as the unwavering support of the local government and community leaders.

For more information, please visit:

https://jktmurugantemple.org/mk2025/

Contact:

Manivasugen (+628126446342)

Sarwan Kumar (+62811155933)

May Lord Murugan's blessings bring health, harmony, and prosperity to all.

Om Swastyastu, Vanakkam, Namaskar, Om Shanti Shanti Shanti Om.

