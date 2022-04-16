New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI/PNN): The Directorate of Tourism, Jammu organized a mega one day Jammu Baisakhi Festival at Bhimgarh Fort, Reasi on April 13, 2022. The event was a confluence of local Dogri art, ethnic cuisines, cultural performances, local craft, live pottery making, ethnic dress display and many fun activities to engage the visiting tourists and showcase indigenous culture with other engaging activities during the Baisakhi Celebrations.

DDC Chairman Reasi, Saraf Singh Nag along with Deputy Commissioner, Reasi Babila Rakhwal, JKAS inaugurated the Jammu Heritage Festival at Bhimgarh Fort, Reasi on April 13, 2022. SSP Reasi Amit Gupta, JKPS also graced the occasion with other dignitaries. The festival started with the remembrance to the great General Zorawar Singh followed by Heritage Walk, Nukkad Natak by Vomedh, Heritage Exhibition, Dogri Folk Dances, Tagline Competition, Local Celebrity Performances, Food and Departmental stalls amongst other engaging performances by local artists. The main attraction of the inaugural day was the musical evening along with Singing performance by Varsha Jamwal, Standup Comedy, Bhangra Dance, and Performance by Saptak Band which was appreciated by all the tourists.

The Directorate of Tourism, Jammu in collaboration with District Administration, Reasi intended to showcase local art, culture, artifacts, ethnic food to the tourists visiting the darbar of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta hills, during the said event and have a wholesome experience of Music, Dance, Fun Activities and Adventure indulgences. Many activities have been planned and put in place for engagement of tourists of all age groups. The festival is a major attraction for the tourists who visit Katra Shivkhori Circuit throughout the year and enjoy the scenic beauty of the region with the Dance-Music-Adventure fest.

The Inauguration Ceremony was attended by Dy. Director Tourism Publicity, Jammu Naresh Kumar JKAS, ADT Katra Ambika Bali JKAS amongst other officers/officials of the Tourism Department, Jammu and District Administration, Reasi.

A large number of tourists from all over India especially U.P, Gujarat, Kolkata, Punjab, and Karnataka thronged the main venue at Bhimgarh Fort and enjoyed all the activities during the said event. The tourists appreciated the efforts of the Tourism Department for re-starting the tourism activities in the region and making elaborate arrangements for the celebration of Heritage Festival at Bhimgarh Fort. There is a huge rush of tourists at Katra Shivkhori Circuit and tourist footfall is increasing which shall continue for the coming days. However, the said event is being managed by the Tourism Department while observing and following all the protocols which are in place regarding COVID-19. The event was managed by Atlas Event Management.

