VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Jaro Education, a publicly listed and one of India's leading edtech companies, has released its latest ad film featuring National Award-winning actor Vikrant Massey. The film captures the essence of ambition, perseverance, and lifelong learning while encouraging the youth of India to invest in upskilling and higher education to stay ahead in their career journey.

Also Read | Mumbai Hostage Scare: INR 2 Crore Dues for School Project Called 'Swachhta Monitor' Drove Rohit Arya to Plan Hostage Drama at RA Studio in Powai.

The campaign opens with a powerful message that success is not defined by where you start but by the willingness to keep learning and improving at every stage of life. It reflects the dreams and challenges of today's professionals who strive to upgrade themselves in an ever-evolving world of work.

The film takes a corporate lens, showcasing how professionals must constantly evolve to stay relevant in a rapidly changing work environment. It underlines the importance of continuous learning and upskilling, reminding every working individual that growth comes from adapting, improving, and upgrading one's skills over time.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 25 New E-Buses at Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Launches Green Mobility Drive for Tourists (Watch Video).

With Vikrant Massey's sincere portrayal and the film's uplifting narrative, Jaro Education aims to inspire individuals to believe in their potential and take charge of their own growth. Vikrant's ability to bring life to the stories of common individuals made him the first and most natural choice for this campaign. His grounded presence and empathy mirror the journey of millions of working professionals across India.

Speaking about the campaign, Ranjita Raman, CEO of Jaro Education, said, "When we were planning this ad film, Vikrant was the very first name that came to our mind. He is very selective about what he does and promotes, and his choices always carry meaning. His recent film '12th Fail' inspired millions with its message to never give up and to keep growing. That perfectly aligns with Jaro's mission to be a trusted career partner that helps individuals rise higher through continuous learning."

Adding to this, Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe, Founder of Jaro Education, said, "Through this campaign, we wanted to reach out to every professional who is working hard to move forward in life. The idea was to show that learning and progress are not linear; they come through resilience, curiosity, and self-belief. Vikrant embodies that journey beautifully, making the message truly resonate with India's young workforce."

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Tarun Khokhar, one of Jaro Education's former learners, said:"This film felt like my own story -- the uncertainty, the ambition, the desire to grow. It's rare to see an ad that captures the reality of our professional lives so closely. It leaves you reflecting on your own journey and inspires you to keep learning and evolving."

The ad film reinforces Jaro Education's belief that learning is not a one-time milestone but a lifelong journey. By highlighting the importance of staying curious and future-ready, it encourages the youth to view education as the most powerful tool for progress and personal transformation.

Watch the film, get inspired to take your next big step, and discover how Jaro Education can be your lifelong growth partner.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Ir5TyjFDFc

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)