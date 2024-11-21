VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 21: Jayesh Logistics Limited, the leading player in Cross-Border Cargo Movement across the Indo-Nepal Corridor and the Nepal hinterland, announced their partnership with the Indian Institute Of Management (IIM) Sirmaur by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a grand event organized at The Park Hotel (Park Street, Kolkata) this Monday evening.

Dignitaries like Dr Amitabh Bhattacharjee (Head Business Development & Business Excellence, Metallics Division, TATA Steel), Nirmalya Deb (Executive Editor, Bigmint Technologies Pvt Ltd), Ravikanth Yamarthy (CEO, Logistic Sector Skill Council), Ambika Jain (Director of Finance, Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited), Gopal Krishna Sharan (Chief Mentor, Sai Group of Companies, Super Shakti Metallics Division, Super Smelters), Jai Shankar Kumar (Head of Sales & Marketing, Cement & Steel, Shyam Steel), Arnab Nandan (Head of East Region Sales, TATA Motors), and many more along with Dr PraFulla Y Agnihotri (Director, IIM Sirmaur), ProF. Mohita Sharma (Operations and Supply Chain Area, IIM Sirmaur), and Dr Manish Sarkhel (Asst. Professor, IIM Sirmaur) graced this event to discuss the role and responsibilities of Industries and Academia in

Manufacturing-driven Sectors and Logistics & Supply Chain Sectors. Top officials from Jayesh Logistics - Sanjay Kumar Kundalia (Founder), Bishnu Bajaj (Founder), Rishi Maheshwari (Director), Swagat Bose (Head of Strategy) and Puja Chirania (Head of HR) also joined in the discussions adding key insights and business strategies to help develop this sector in India.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards fostering stronger ties between industry and academia, with the aim of driving innovation and enhancing skill development in the manufacturing-driven and supply chain sectors. Through joint research, internships, and knowledge exchange programs, the two entities seek to develop solutions to optimize supply chain processes, improve logistics efficiency, and create more robust business models for manufacturers.

Ardent supporters of technology and innovation, Jayesh Logistics and IIM Sirmaur, both have set a goal to enhance the understanding of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Automation, and Data Analytics within the logistics, manufacturing and supply chain domains. This collaboration will provide students and professionals with hands-on experience and insights into real-world challenges while offering manufacturers cutting-edge solutions to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Key Benefits Of the Collaboration:

1. Knowledge Exchange: Sharing best practices, research findings, and industry insights to equip students and professionals with the skills required to solve real-world logistics, manufacturing and supply chain challenges.

2. Research & Development: Joint research programmes focused on using technology to enhance supply chain resilience, and exploring sustainable practices within the manufacturing-driven industry.

3. Talent Development: Internships and placement opportunities for IIM Sirmaur students at Jayesh Logistics, fostering the next generation of logistics professionals.

4. Industry Impact: By aligning academic learning with real-time industry needs, this partnership will result in actionable insights to directly benefit businesses in the manufacturing-driven and supply chain sectors.

Dr PraFulla Y Agnihotri, Director Of IIM Sirmaur, expressed excitement about the collaboration, saying, "This partnership with Jayesh Logistics allows our students to gain invaluable industry exposure and hands-on experience in logistics and supply chain sectors, further reinforcing our commitment to academic excellence and industry relevance."

Jayesh Logistics Founder, Sanjay Kumar Kundalia, echoed these sentiments, adding, "We are thrilled to partner with IIM Sirmaur in a shared vision to bridge the gap between academia and industry. This collaboration will help us not only advance the logistics and supply chain ecosystem but also provide valuable learning opportunities to the leaders of tomorrow."

And Jayesh Logistics Founder, Bishnu Bajaj, continued the chain of thought pointing out, "Logistics is one of the fastest growing segments contributing to over 14% of India's GDP yet the quality of life for the base level people working does not improve. We have taken this initiative as we are committed to making the lives of our truck drivers better. We already have provisioned for their safety, health, wealth and child education; and we are continuously looking for ways to improve their lives further. We believe this partnership will help us achieve our purpose."

"The scale at which the impact of technology is changing all sectors, not just logistics, is unprecedented. Technology can alleviate a lot of challenges we have in our country and our partnership with IIM Sirmaur will ensure we keep innovating to optimize our operations, enhancing the experience for our clients and in turn enriching the lives of our people", appended Rishi Maheshwari, Jayesh Logistics Director.

While Jayesh Logistics Head of Strategy, Swagat Bose, commented, "Without innovation and technology adoption, we cannot hope to achieve great things, and this collaboration is a key part of Jayesh's plans to develop solutions to revolutionize the way we do business and cater at a Pan-India level."

The leaders of Jayesh Logistics, being IIM-IIT alumni themselves - Bishnu Bajaj and Swagat Bose from IIM Ahmedabad and Rishi Maheshwari from IIT Roorkee, believe quality education and skill development are paramount. Their enthusiasm for this partnership depicts their core beliefs and vision for building a smarter workforce to lead future generations.

Jayesh Logistics also plans to establish a research grant to further nurture this partnership, and through this strategic collaboration with IIM Sirmaur, aim to contribute to the growth and modernization of India's rapidly growing logistics industry, ensuring it remains globally competitive and responsive to the challenges of the future.

