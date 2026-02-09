NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: JBCN International Schools have once again reinforced their position among the top five schools in India, with eight learners receiving the prestigious Cambridge Outstanding Learner Awards. This includes five Top in the World and three Top in India recognitions, making JBCN the school with the highest number of Cambridge awards in Mumbai this year.

Also Read | Indonesian K-Pop Fans Launch Woori Bank Boycott Over Controversial Central Java Cement Project.

A standout highlight of the 2024-25 results is Cambridge IGCSE Mathematics, where JBCN learners secured the highest number of Mathematics awards in Mumbai, across both International Mathematics and Mathematics (w/o Coursework)--reflecting strong conceptual depth and academic rigour across advanced levels of the Cambridge curriculum.

Learners also achieved top global scores in IGCSE Global Perspectives and AS Level Sociology, Digital Media and Design, underscoring JBCN's commitment to holistic, future-ready education. The learners were supported by the deep expertise of our seasoned teachers, including trained Cambridge examiners and team leaders.

Also Read | Iran Tension With US: Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Urges National Unity To 'Disappoint Enemy' Ahead of 1979 Islamic Revolution Anniversary.

The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards programme celebrates the success of learners taking Cambridge examinations in over 40 countries around the world. The winning students excelled in Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level examinations.

"These achievements reflect our learners' discipline, subject expertise, and consistency, supported by strong academic mentoring," said Mr. Kunal Dalal, Managing Director, JBCN International Schools. "At JBCN, we remain committed to nurturing confident learners who perform at global benchmarks with purpose and excellence."

Mr Vinay Sharma, SVP and Regional Director, South Asia for International Education at Cambridge said, "Congratulations to Cambridge learners and teachers at JBCN International School who have worked so hard to achieve tremendous success in Cambridge exams. With these Cambridge qualifications, students are well prepared for their next steps and all the exciting opportunities that lie ahead. I wish you all the very best for the future."

JBCN International Schools extend heartfelt congratulations to their learners, educators, and parents--partners in a shared journey of aiming high and achieving global excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)