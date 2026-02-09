HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], February 9: As per the NTA official announcement on their X account, the JEE Main result 2026 for Session 1 is going to be released by 12th Feb'26. Candidates need to log in using their application number and password/DOB on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in to download the JEE Main scorecard 2026.

The scorecard will have the candidate's name, subject-wise and total marks, percentile score, All India Rank and qualifying status for JEE Advanced 2026.

As per NTA statistics, the attendance for B.E / B.Tech paper was 96.26%, showing a strong participation rate among candidates.

Due to a high participation rate, it is expected that for moderate shifts, 160 to 170 marks is expected to be translate to a 99%ile, and for easier shifts, it will be around 185 to 200 marks. In the difficulty shift, 99%ile will require around 140 to 155 marks.

This blog explains the steps to download the JEE Main scorecard and how the JEE Main Percentile is calculated, along with what the next step will be after you get your result.

JEE Main 2026 Result Date ( Session 1)

The provisional answer key and response sheet have been released by NTA on 4th Feb'26. After 6th Feb'26: 11:58 pm, the correction window will be closed, and NTA will release the JEE Main final answer key 2026 and JEE Main result 2026 on 12th Feb'26.

- Provisional Answer Key: Already released on 4th Feb'26- Final Answer Key: 12th Feb'26- JEE Main 2026 Result ( Session 1): 12th Feb'26

Why JEE Main Result Important?

With the help of JEE Main results, candidates can get admission to engineering colleges across India.

It is used for:- To check the eligibility for JEE Advanced (IIT admissions)- NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs take the JEE Main results for their admission. - Many private universities also prefer JEE Main results- It is also used for State counselling processes to get admission to different colleges

Even if students are not targeting IITs, a good percentile in JEE Main can help them to get admission to top engineering colleges across India.

How to Download the JEE Main 2026 Result?

Follow these simple steps to download the result:1. Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in2. Click on "JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result"3. Enter:a. Application Numberb. Password / Date of Birthc. Security Pin4. Click Submit5. Your scorecard will appear on the screen6. Download and save the PDF for future use

You need to take multiple printouts because the scorecard will be required during counselling and admission.

Details Mentioned on JEE Main 2026 Scorecard

The scorecard will contain important information related to your performance. Check all details carefully after downloading.Information included

- Candidate's name- Roll number & application number- Parents' details- State code of eligibility- Subject-wise marks percentile (Physics, Chemistry, Maths)- Total marks and percentile score- All India Rank (AIR)- Category rank- Qualifying status for JEE Advanced

If any discrepancy is found, you need to contact NTA immediately.

How JEE Main Percentile Calculated?

The JEE Main exam 2026 is conducted in multiple shifts with varying difficulty levels. So to ensure fairness across all shifts, NTA use normalisation procedure to calculate the percentile.

Percentile formula :

Percentile = (Number of candidates with score <= yours / Total candidates in session) x 100The difficulty level of shifts is balanced through normalisationJEE Main 2026 Cutoff for JEE Advanced (Expected)Along with the JEE Main result, NTA will mention the JEE Main 2026 Cutoff for JEE Advanced.

The JEE Main cutoff is the minimum percentile a candidate needs to score to be eligible for JEE Advanced and JoSAA counselling.

JEE Main expected Category-Wise Qualifying Cutoff 2026

As per the previous year cutoff analysis, it is expected that the qualifying cutoff for the General Category will be around 93 to 95th percentile, and for GEN-EWS, it will be around 80-82 percentile.

For reserved category OBC, SC, ST and PwD, the expected percentile is 79-81, 61-64, 48-50, 0.001-1.0, respectively.

What Happens After JEE Main Result?

After the JEE Main result, top 2.5 lakh candidates will be qualified for the JEE Advanced exam for IIT admission. In the same time, all the candidates with valid scorecard can register for JoSAA counselling to get admission in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Those candidates who are not happy with their result can register for JEE Main session 2 to improve their score.So, as the result is going to be released on 12th Feb'26, students should stay alert and regularly check the official website.

