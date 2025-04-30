Jijau Foundation Ignites a Grassroots Revolution for a New Maharashtra Through Free Education and Empowerment

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: The Jijau Educational and Social Organization has emerged as a beacon of hope for thousands of underprivileged families in Maharashtra, thanks to its unwavering commitment to social welfare. For the past 17 years, Jijau Foundation has been actively transforming lives across five crucial sectors--education, healthcare, women empowerment, employment, and agriculture--in the Konkan region. What sets this initiative apart is its complete reliance on self-funding and the provision of 100% free services to those in need.

A shining example of this impact is the story of Kavita Rajendra Desale, a differently-abled student whose life was transformed through the Foundation's support. Struggling with health issues and weight loss, Kavita received effective treatment at Shri Bhagwan Mahadev Sambare Hospital, operated by Jijau Foundation. Alongside this, the Foundation's free study centers played a pivotal role in helping her achieve her goal of becoming a Revenue Assistant.

Many others have also carved out successful careers through the Foundation's free training programs, including:

- Ajay Subhash Patil - Mumbai Police SRPF

- Suresh Raghunath Veer - Mumbai Police SRPF

- Durgesh Bhausaheb Patil - Indian Army (Agniveer)

- Pranav Sanjeev Pardeshi - Indian Army (Agniveer)

The Jijau Foundation's impact extends far and wide:

- Orphaned students have been empowered to become IPS officers.

- Thousands of economically disadvantaged students have received free education and secured government jobs through a vast network of study centers.

- Mohini Bharamal, a young tribal woman who lost her husband during the COVID-19 pandemic, was recruited into the Mumbai Fire Brigade through Jijau Academy, with the Foundation also providing her a monthly stipend of Rs10,000 to support her studies.

- Numerous students from poor families have had their entire higher education costs (MBBS, Engineering, etc.) fully covered by the organization.

Over nearly two decades, Jijau Foundation has established:

-2 UPSC/MPSC academies

- 50 free libraries

- 35 police/army pre-recruitment training centers

These initiatives have empowered thousands of youth who now serve Maharashtra and India with pride.

Through tireless dedication, the Jijau Educational and Social Organization has proven that meaningful social change is possible through consistent action, empathy, and commitment. The organization today stands as a respected and trusted name not only in Maharashtra, but across the nation--an inspiring model of selfless service and grassroots transformation.

