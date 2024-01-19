New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power has successfully commissioned its state-of-the-art Hot Strip Mill complex at its Angul plant.

Today, Jindal Steel & Power marks the date with the first-ever rake dispatch from the newly commissioned mill. Commissioned in a world record period of 29 months from the groundbreaking date of August 7, 2021, the HSM produced its first coils on January 10, 2024. The first dispatch of the coils took place on January 15, 2024.

Supplied by SMS SIEMAG, the HSM is capable of producing up to 6 MTPA 1.00mm thick and 1680mm wide coils and is equipped with advanced features like transfer bar cooling, edge heater, coil box, and heat shields, ensuring top-notch flatness, uniform mechanical properties, and production of superior value-added grades.

This positions Jindal Steel & Power to cater to various sectors including auto, construction, oil, downstream cold rolling, galvanizing, and colour coating.

"Commissioning of HSM at Angul is an important milestone for Jindal to become a serious player in the flat products market. That it has been done in a record time adds to the growing list of firsts in the steel industry in India and globally," said Pankaj Malhan, Executive Director of JSP's Angul Plant, in a statement.

Jindal Steel & Power is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. Having an investment of USD 12 billion across the globe, the company is continuously scaling its capacity utilisation and efficiencies to capture opportunities for building a self-reliant India. (ANI)

