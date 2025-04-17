Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Jio Financial Services has reported a marginal 1.6 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit in the January-March quarter at Rs 316 crore, compared with Rs 311 crore registered in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

For the entire financial year 2024-25, the net profit or profit after tax rose from Rs 1,605 crore to Rs 1,613 crore.

The company's total income rose from Rs 418 crore to year-on-year to Rs 518 crore in the January-March quarter. For the entire financial year, it rose from Rs 1,855 crore to Rs 2,079 crore.

Jio Financial Services also announced a Rs 0.5 per share dividend for its stakeholders. A dividend is a reward or pay out that companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatory, from a portion of their earnings.

Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) is a Core Investment Company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The company operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Finance Limited, Jio Insurance Broking Limited, Jio Payment Solutions Limited, Jio Leasing Services Limited, Jio Finance Platform and Service Limited, and Jio Payments Bank Limited. (ANI)

