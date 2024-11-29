VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: Mumbai witnessed an unforgettable afternoon as Jio Studios launched the music of its upcoming magnum opus Marathi musical, Sangeet Manapmaan. This musical love triangle, slated to release on January 10, 2025, is a celebration of art, culture, and timeless melodies. Inspired by Khadilkar's 113-year-old epic play, Sangeet Manapmaan carries forward the rich legacy of iconic films like Katyar Kaljat Ghusli and Ani...Dr Kashinath Ghanekar. With its stunning visuals, authentic musical storytelling, and a star-studded ensemble, it promises to be a one-of-a-kind spectacle.

The legendary music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy has composed an extraordinary soundtrack with 14 soul-stirring songs, sung by over 18 illustrious singers, including seven National Award winners. The illustrious list of vocalists features Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Rahul Deshpande, Mahesh Kale, Avdhoot Gupte, Bela Shende, Priyanka Barve, Aarya Ambekar, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Jasraj Joshi, Anand Bhate, Shounak Abhisheki, Savaniee Ravindra, Hrishikesh Badve, Asmita Chinchalkar, Krishna Bongane, Shivam Mahadevan, and Shrinidhi Ghatate.

The grand music launch event brought together these exceptional talents alongside the star-studded cast of the film. The glorious celebration showcased live performances of iconic songs from Khadilkar's original play Sangeet Manapmaan and fresh compositions crafted for the film. The audience was transported into a world of melody and heritage, experiencing a symphony of rich classical musical elements.

Jyoti Deshpande, President - Media & Content Business, RIL, shared her thoughts: "At Jio Studios, we are passionate about bringing stories to life that transcend boundaries and celebrate India's cultural richness. Sangeet Manapmaan is a tribute to the timeless art of Marathi musical theatre, yet its soul-stirring music and theme are sure to resonate with audiences far beyond Maharashtra. With the genius of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and a stellar ensemble of talent, this film is a perfect example of how music, with its universal appeal, can unite and inspire. We are immensely proud to present this cinematic masterpiece to a global audience."

Music Composer Shankar Mahadevan, speaking about the project, said: "Collaborating with 18 incredibly talented singers has been an exhilarating journey. It's been a nostalgic journey, teaming with Subodh once again after Katyar Kaljat Ghusli and while the essence of our core team remains, the music for Sangeet Manapmaan is distinct, offering a refreshing and distinct sound. Sameer Samant's lyrics have added depth, making the music the very heartbeat of this film. Partnering with Jio Studios has elevated this project to a grand scale, and Saregama's platform will ensure these melodies will resonate far and wide. It's a rare privilege to work on such a project, and I can't wait for the audience to embark on this musical journey."

Actor-director Subodh Bhave, who has masterfully brought this project to life, added: "Building on the success of Katyar Kaljat Ghusli, Sangeet Manapmaan is a grand musical spectacle that celebrates the rich tapestry of Maharashtrian culture. The legendary Shankar-Ehasaan-Loy with their soulful compositions and the remarkable voices of our singers have created something magical. With the unwavering support of Jio Studios, helmed by Jyoti Deshpande, we are confident this film will leave an indelible mark on the audience."

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Shree Ganesh Marketing, and directed by Subodh Bhave, Sangeet Manapmaan stars Subodh Bhave, Sumit Raghvan, Vaidehi Parshurami, Upendra Limaye, Neena Kulkarni, Nivedita Saraf, Shailesh Datar, Archana Nipankar, and more in pivotal roles. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by Shirish Gopal Deshpande, with additional contribution from Prajakt Deshmukh. The music of Sangeet Manapmaan will be available on Saregama.

Mark your calendars for January 10, 2025, when this epic musical love triangle unfolds on the silver screen!

