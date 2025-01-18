Jitendra New EV Tech unveils two 2-wheelers, a concept car at Bharat Mobility Global Expo (Image: Jitendra New EV Tech)

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): At the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Jitendra New EV Tech unveiled three products in electric and sustainable mobility.

Among the most exciting announcements was the introduction of Hydrix, a pioneering hybrid vehicle set to launch in 2028.

Powered by both hydrogen and electricity, Hydrix boasts an impressive 400 km range and a top speed of 120 km/h. This vehicle type is Triquad and promises to redefine the concept of performance and efficiency in the eco-conscious mobility sector.

The company also unveiled Klasoo, a stylish and high-performance electric two-wheeler designed for modern urban commuting.

Set for release in 2025, Klasoo is equipped with a 3 kW motor, offering a top speed of 100 km/h and a seamless riding experience.

Yunik, the company's versatile scooter, also made its debut at the Expo. Launched on January 7, 2025, Yunik features a 118 km range per charge, a top speed of 72 km/h, and the industry-first HyperGear Powertrain.

In addition to these new innovations, Jitendra EV showcased its popular existing models.

Samkit Shah, Co-Founder of Jitendra EV, said, "We were deeply honored to have the Honorable Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji, officially unveil Hydrix. His genuine interest and thought-provoking inquiries about this visionary vehicle highlight his steadfast commitment to driving the advancement of India's green mobility ecosystem."

"Additionally, The unveiling of Hydrix, Klasoo, and Yunik marks a pivotal moment in our journey. Our mission has always been to empower individuals and businesses with cutting-edge technology that not only meets today's demands but anticipates tomorrow's needs," Shah added. (ANI)

