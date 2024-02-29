VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 29: In the realm of marathons and social initiatives, JITO Ahimsa Run 2.0 stands out as a beacon of inspiration and change. Organized by JITO (Jain International Trade Organization), an internationally recognized entity committed to socio-economic empowerment, value-centric education, and community welfare, this event embodies the spirit of non-violence (Ahimsa) and harmony. The marathon launch is on 1sr March, 2024 from 6:30 pm onwards at Lodha Supreme Terrace, Dr. Elijah Moses Road, Gandhi Nagar, Upper Worli, Naka Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The marathon will take place on 31st March 2024. The Running categories are Half Marathon, 10K,5K Timed runs. There is a special Running category for Kids, Senior citizens and differently abled people. The Holding area for the Half Marathon is Wings Arena ,Bandra West and the Running route is Bandra Worli Sealink.

JITO Ahimsa Run 2.0 is not just a marathon; it's a testament to the power of collective action and the promotion of values that transcend boundaries. With participation exceeding 100,000 individuals across 69 locations in India and 28 locations internationally, last year's event set a Guinness World Record, showcasing the global impact of JITO's initiatives.

This year, the stage is set for an even more remarkable event, with the iconic Bandra Worli Sea Link as the backdrop. The marathon aims to promote non-violence, harmony, and healthy living, echoing the ethos of the Indian Army in its service to the nation. Participants from all walks of life will come together to run for a cause, spreading the message of peace and unity.

The success of JITO Ahimsa Run 2.0 is not just measured in numbers but in the profound impact it has on individuals and communities. Last year's edition witnessed over 13,000 participants in the Mumbai Zone alone, garnering accolades from notable dignitaries such as Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and international figures like Rishi Sunak and Vice Prime Minister of Mauritius, Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun.

As the world gears up for this monumental event, media interaction plays a crucial role in spreading awareness and garnering support. Key figures such as Prithviraj Kothari, Chairman of JITO Mumbai Zone, and Dr. Vinay Jain, Chief Secretary of JITO Mumbai Zone, will engage with the press to discuss the significance of the Ahimsa Run and its impact on society.

Race Management partners Fitskol Private Limited will make sure the seamless execution of the Race from every logistics and managing the crowd.

The press conference will serve as a platform to highlight the achievements of JITO Ahimsa Run 2.0 and shed light on the values it represents. Through media interaction, JITO aims to inspire individuals to join the movement towards a more peaceful and harmonious world.

JITO Ahimsa Run 2.0 exemplifies the power of collective action and the promotion of non-violence on a global scale. With the support of participants, dignitaries, and media partners, JITO is poised to make history once again, setting new records and spreading the message of peace and unity far and wide.

For more information, visit - http://ahimsarun.com

