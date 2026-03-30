VMPL

Lonavala (Maharashtra) [India], March 30: JK Events & Advertising proudly announces its 4th Annual General Meeting - LAKSHYA 4.0, marking a powerful milestone in the company's journey of innovation, scale, and leadership in the advertising and events industry.

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About LAKSHYA 4.0

LAKSHYA 4.0 is not just an AGM--it is a vision-driven platform where strategy meets execution. This year's AGM was held on 27th March highlights the company's commitment to technological advancement, national expansion, and industry leadership.

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Key Announcements & Launches

1. Launch of Advanced CRM Application

JK Events & Advertising introduces a next-generation CRM platform designed to seamlessly connect vendors and clients through a single integrated channel. This system will enhance transparency, communication efficiency, and project management across all services.

2. Expansion to Bengaluru & PAN India Operations

Bengaluru becomes the newest strategic hub for the company. With this expansion, JK Events & Advertising will operate through 4 zonal offices, enabling stronger PAN India presence and faster service delivery across regions.

3. Launch of B2B Merchandising & Gifting Platform

A dedicated B2B merchandising and gifting application is being introduced to serve corporate clients with customized gifting solutions, bulk merchandise management, and end-to-end fulfillment support.

Performance Milestone

The company proudly announces a ₹35 Crore turnover in the last financial year, reflecting rapid growth, strong client relationships, and consistent delivery excellence.

Industry Leadership

JK Events & Advertising has established itself as a leading agency in the Banking & Finance sector, delivering strategic marketing campaigns, ATL & BTL activations, and digital transformation solutions.

Vision Ahead

With LAKSHYA 4.0, JK Events & Advertising sets its sights on technology-driven marketing solutions, nationwide scalability, industry-specific dominance, and stronger client-vendor ecosystems.

About JK Events & Advertising

JK Events & Advertising is a 360-degree marketing and consulting company delivering integrated solutions across branding, advertising, digital marketing, and event management, with a strong foothold in the banking and finance sector.

Visit here: www.jkeventsandadvertising.com

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