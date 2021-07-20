New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): JK Lakshmipat University, a national multidisciplinary educational institution situated in Jaipur, Rajasthan, collaborates with the University of Birmingham to offer innovative and advanced courses to its students to make them future-ready for the ever-evolving industries.

With a mission to become one of the most pioneering higher education institutions, the university is all set to offer global exposure and opportunities to the students to up-skill themselves with a gamut of courses to stay relevant in the ever-changing economy.

Being acutely aware of the increasing gap between demand and availability of quality education in the country, and the rapidly changing requirements, the University has adopted renewed commitment and vision for the University to become one of the most innovative higher education institutions in India.

The renewed plunge has already resulted in some substantial developments which have put the University firmly on a path to leadership and shaping international collaborations with world-leading Institutions like the University of Birmingham.

University of Birmingham is one of the oldest Universities in the world, and is ranked no.13 among UK University league 2021. UOB is recognised for its new age industry first curriculum and strong focus on research in the field of engineering, and this association will support JK Lakshmipat University to bring innovative learning methodology for engineering students in India. The association reflects international unison and reap positive outcomes for higher education system in these unprecedented times.

The university has explored the collaboration for the programs like, BEng & MEng Civil Engineering, BEng And MEng Electronic & Electrical Engineering BEng & MEng Mechatronic and Robotic Engineering.

The Universities have considered two formats for the students to enroll in the program, 2+2 arrangement and semester exchange. In the 2+2 arrangement, students will get a chance to go overseas and study at UOB for the last two semesters, the second format semester exchange will let the students from JKLU to study one semester at UoB.

Commenting on the collaboration, Prof. Dheeraj Sanghi, VC-Designate, JK Lakshmipat University said, "We are exploring meaningful collaborations with foreign universities like University of Birmingham to not only help us create niche programmes but also offer best global practices and programmes to our students. The association will not only offer better quality education but also diverse choices for the students."

The focus of University of Birmingham is to enhance student's aptitude and skillset in various verticals of engineering.

The aim is to encourage students who have multi-disciplinary skills and motivate them to upgrade themselves while getting additional support from global peer learning groups, to share international standard content with the students which will not only prepare them for the future and open an array of career paths for them but also ensure that they will receive quality lessons that is needed in order to be successful in the ever-growing professional world.

JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU), Jaipur, is a multi-disciplinary new-age University situated in Jaipur offering undergraduate, masters and doctoral programmes in Engineering, Business and Design.

Website - www.jklu.edu.in.

Sharing here details of UoB partnership -

Eligibility - All entry options to UoB are subject to meeting their admissions requirements, some of which are-

Minimum 80% in class 12th Maths, 75%+ overall in 12th

Minimum 7 CGPA in 2 years at JKLU

Admissions process - All applications will be individually evaluated by respective departments at UoB.

Student opportunities -

1. Students need to finish atleast 2 years of education at JKLU respective B.Tech. program, and after that they will be admitted to 2nd year of BEng program at UoB.

Every student will get 20% scholarship on tuition fees of UoB for the years they spend at UoB.

2. Semester study Abroad - Student finishing 1 year at JKLU can do minimum 1 semester, upto 2 semesters at UoB.

