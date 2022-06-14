Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): After the successful launch of its two plotted development projects in Gurugram, the JMS Group has announced the acquisition of another parcel of land in the adjoining Sohna Road.

"We have acquired 15-acres of land from the Haryana Government and plan to develop residential projects under Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana (DDJAY)," says Pushpender Singh, MD, JMS Group. "Plans are also in the pipeline to get more parcels of land in the future," he says further.

Also Read | Is India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

The company intends to develop 269 plots with a focus on community living in a 15-acre land. It will offer a wide range of amenities such as round-the-clock security including a high-end clubbing facility. The plot size ranges from 120 to 178 sq. yards. The details of other projects are in the planning stage.

"In recent times there has been a renewed interest in plots," says Pushpender Singh, MD, JMS Group, "however, I would suggest that one should always buy a plot from reputed developers. A reputed developer would not only have obtained all the required permissions but they also are backed by reputed financial institutions. An added advantage of a gated plotted development is that it offers the required necessities within the campus that make a resident's daily life easy."

Also Read | IPL Media Rights: Viacom18 Reportedly Wins Packagae C For Tournament’s 2023-27 Cycle.

JMS Group has already two launched two similar projects. The first project called Primeland is spread over 10 acres and has 216 plots. It is located in Sector 95A of Gurugram. Its second project, called The Nation is spread over an area of 16.5 acres and is located in Sector 95, Gurugram. Both projects are under DDJAY of the Haryana Government. Under DDJAY the government encourages the development of plotted colonies through a liberal policy framework.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)