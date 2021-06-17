Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], June 17 (ANI/ThePRTree): Sandip University launched 2 new-age MBA programmes for students enrolling in the academic year 2021-22. Students applying for these programmes will receive job offers in the first semester, or will receive a refund of their fees.

Students will also be trained via a 9-month paid internship with a minimum monthly stipend of INR 10,000/-.

Sandip University will run these programmes in collaboration with Talentedge, India; the first programme is MBA Data Science with specialisation in Business Analytics, or Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and the second programme is MBA Banking and Financial Service. These are full-time postgraduate programmes, and can be pursued by fresh graduates, and working professionals with upto 2 years of work experience.

"We have taken a new leap in our commitment towards providing students with a cutting-edge education. Our goal is to ensure placements within the first semester itself, along with a 9-month paid internship, so that students attain the right training as per industry standards. We are extremely thrilled about our collaboration with Talentedge, and I am sure that together we will restructure the future of higher education in India," said Sandip University's Chairman, Dr. Sandip Jha.

The course curriculum for these MBA programmes is engineered by Sandip University's highly experienced faculty members in collaboration with Talentedge and other industry experts. Students enrolling for these MBA programmes will be eligible for merit-based scholarships and diverse fee payment plans.

Students applying for the Data Science specialisations will be trained via futuristic tools including Python with Jupyter Notebooks, R using RStudio, and Tableau. They will learn through case studies based on real-life events, and simulations provided by Harvard Business Publishing.

Students enrolling for the Banking and Financial Service specialisation will be trained to match evolving industry standards, and will be mentored via the Harvard University's ManageMentor® programme. These students will be eligible for training and certifications from IIBF, NCFM and NISM. Project work, assignments, extracurricular activities, industry-synced paid internships, and sure-fire placements are guaranteed by these MBA programmes launched by Sandip University.

Sandip University is located in a lush green 250+ acre campus in the heart of Nashik, Maharashtra. The campus infrastructure is designed to provide students with a holistic and dynamic educational experience. Sandip University offers industry-relevant undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in engineering, computer science, management, law, pharmaceutical science, cosmetic science, interior design, UX design, fashion design, and sciences.

100% placement assistance is provided to students at Sandip University. Every year over 150 leaders from diverse industries participate in Sandip University's annual placement drives to recruit well-trained and qualified professionals into their workforce.

Students can visit www.sandipuniversity.edu.in for more information

