New Delhi [India], December 5: India stands at a pivotal moment in its workforce evolution. Companies are scaling faster than ever, job roles are becoming more dynamic, and professionals are actively searching for meaningful work instead of just employment. Yet amid this transformation, one persistent challenge continues to quietly disrupt the hiring ecosystem across the country. Intent.

While countless platforms focus on assessments, automation, and sourcing speed, a deeper question remains largely unaddressed. What if the real hiring crisis in India is not about skill but about compatibility. This is the critical gap that https://jobprot.com identified and set out to solve. Founded by Ankit Srivastava and Bhaskar Kaura, JobProt is redefining how individuals and organizations discover each other in a crowded and fast moving job market.

The Problem That Sparked a Movement

Both founders spent years working closely with startups, enterprises, and HR teams. They built products, managed hiring pipelines, and interacted with candidates from different industries. Over time, a clear pattern emerged that went beyond resume quality or interview performance. Candidates frequently accepted roles that did not match what they genuinely wanted. Many found themselves in environments that clashed with their values or working style. Companies on the other hand were making decisions based on limited information, relying heavily on resumes and structured interviews that often failed to reveal long term intent. This mismatch created unnecessary friction on both sides. Teams dealt with early attrition, low productivity, and cultural misalignment, and candidates felt dissatisfied or disconnected from work they initially believed would be the right fit.

The real issue was not capability. It was intent compatibility, and JobProt was created to close that gap and bring a deeper level of alignment into the hiring process.

The Breakthrough That Sets JobProt Apart

JobProt introduced an approach that stands out in India's recruitment landscape. It is Intent Based Hiring powered by their proprietary Jack AI. Jack AI dives into the deeper layers of human and organizational behavior by studying motivations, values, goals, working preferences, leadership styles, performance expectations, and the cultural realities of teams across industries. Instead of matching a resume to a job description, Jack AI identifies how well a person and a workplace fit together. This means that every match is based on long term compatibility rather than short term placement. For job seekers, this leads to roles that genuinely align with who they are and what they want next in their professional journey. For companies, it creates teams filled with people who share their culture, vision, and commitment.

Why India Needs This Shift Now

The economic landscape of India is changing at an unprecedented pace. With the rise of digital businesses, expanding startup ecosystems, and rapid technological adoption, hiring challenges are becoming more complex. Ankit and Bhaskar believe that every unsuccessful hire is rooted in misaligned expectations. When intent does not match, the consequences become visible through high early stage attrition, lower engagement at work, poor team chemistry, hidden operational costs, and eventually slower organizational growth.

JobProt's Intent Based Hiring helps minimize these challenges by ensuring that only compatible pairs move forward. This directly improves retention rates, strengthens team performance, and enhances overall workplace satisfaction.

The Vision That Drives JobProt Forward

The founders share a bold vision for India's future. They want to eliminate guesswork from the hiring process. Candidates should not have to rely on assumptions about work culture, and companies should not have to decode personality or intent through limited interactions. Their goal is to build a system where authenticity and transparency guide career decisions, where hiring leaders can make confident choices based on holistic insights, and where candidates can pursue opportunities that align with their strengths, motivations, and long term goals.

JobProt aims to shift the nation from resume based hiring to intent based hiring. This transition marks a new era for India, one where compatibility and culture matter as much as qualifications, one where every professional finds a role that brings purpose, and one where organizations build teams that grow together.

A New Standard for Indian Hiring

JobProt is on a mission to become the gold standard for assessing compatibility in India's recruitment space. As more companies and job seekers realize the value of intent driven decisions, JobProt stands ready to guide the next wave of workplace evolution. India's hiring landscape is changing and JobProt is leading that transformation by turning intent into the foundation of successful careers and thriving organizations.

