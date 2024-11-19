NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: John Cockerill, a global pioneer in industrial engineering, is excited to announce its participation at METEC India 2024, the premier event for the metallurgy, steel casting, and metal forming industries, taking place from November 27-29 in Mumbai. As India strengthens its commitment to green steel production to achieve its ambitious decarbonization goals, METEC India 2024 will serve as a platform for John Cockerill to showcase its latest advancements in sustainable steelmaking technologies and high efficiency manufacturing solutions, empowering the nation's drive towards a greener, more resilient industrial future.

With a strong commitment to transforming the Indian steel industry, John Cockerill's participation will highlight innovative technologies that meet both the evolving needs of Indian steelmakers and global regulatory standards. From Jet Vapor Deposition (JVD) technology, which enables sustainable coatings, to E-Si® technologies for electrical steel production, John Cockerill is focused on supporting India's Vision 2047 goals for a sustainable and energy-efficient steel sector.

Commenting on the company's participation in METEC, Francois-David Martino, CEO of John Cockerill Industry and Chairman of John Cockerill India Limited, said, "METEC India 2024 is a tremendous opportunity for us to engage with key players in the Indian steel sector and share our advancements in sustainable steel technologies. Our mission is to partner India's steel industry with practical, proven solutions in manufacturing green and advanced steel that help meet critical decarbonization targets."

Placing an emphasis on India's role as a global steel manufacturer, Michael Kotas, Managing Director of John Cockerill India Limited, said, "The Indian steel sector is scaling newer heights, showcasing its potential to achieve more along the way. METEC India is an ideal platform to demonstrate how our technologies can support the nations drive to a greener future for the steel industry."

At METEC India 2024, John Cockerill will showcase advanced technologies that support India's steel industry in its decarbonization efforts and address the rising demands of the electric mobility sector. Experts will present E-Si®, a comprehensive solution designed to enable steelmakers to sustainably produce high-quality electrical steel. The E-Si® line is designed specifically for producing high-performance electrical steels, essential in the manufacture of efficient electric motors and transformers, paving the way for energy-efficient applications across the industry.

Key highlights include Jet Vapor Deposition (JVD) technology, a low-emission alternative to traditional galvanizing, which enhances both environmental performance and operational efficiency. This state-of-the-art solution for the coating of metal strip optimizes the quantities of zinc used and thus production costs.

Additionally, John Cockerill will offer a preview of Volteron™ technology for net-zero steel production, underscoring its commitment to sustainability. Volteron™ is a carbon free, cold direct electrolysis process that extracts iron from iron ore using electricity. It is the world's first industrial-scale low temperature, iron electrolysis plant targeted to start production in a first phase in 2027 of between 40,000 and 80,000 tonnes a year of iron plates.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the John Cockerill team and explore how these innovations advance both production capacity and environmental goals.

Join John Cockerill at METEC India 2024 to explore the future of sustainable steel production and discover how advanced technology can unlock India's potential as a global leader in green steel.

