Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Joyville Shapoorji Housing, the aspirational housing platform by Shapoorji Pallonji, ADB, IFC, and Actis, today announced the launch of 'JoyHo', a national home fest. The 45-day home fest, which started on May 2nd 2023, aims to provide aspiring homeowners with an opportunity to own their dream home at an affordable price and encourage them to avail themselves of a bouquet of offers.

The national home fest features residential projects, namely Joyville Hadapsar Annexe (Pune), Joyville Sensorium (Pune), Joyville Virar (MMR), Joyville Western Heights (Howrah), and Joyville Gurugram (Delhi NCR). Joyville delivers a 'Larger than Life' message at the 'JoyHo' home fest. The face of the brand and iconic former Indian cricket team captain, Sourav Ganguly, is promoting the campaign.

Also Read | 7 Times When Ananya Panday Looked Like a Barbie in Her Cute Pink Outfits.

With an attractive offer of EMIs starting at Rs 4999 per month (*depending on the projects), Joyville encourages its aspirational home buyers to invest in their dream homes. To create a buzz about the national home fest, a bike rally followed by open trucks carrying a larger-than-life 22-foot cut-out of Dada was on the streets of Magarpatta and Wakad. Digital videos went viral across social media platforms wherein Saurav Ganguly can be seen encouraging home buyers to invest in Joyville properties and avail themselves of the benefits of the exclusive offers. Joyville has also rolled out various creative assets on digital platforms and OOH, along with In-Cinema Branding in 70 screens across the catchment region and various other mediums.

Talking about the launch of the campaign, Sriram Mahadevan, Managing Director of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, said, "At Joyville, our vision is to provide aspirational homes with a focus on community living. Through the 'Larger than Life' campaign, we are excited to offer homebuyers the opportunity to own their dream home at an attractive price. We are confident that our exclusive umbrella offer will help homebuyers across the country realise their dreams of owning a budget-friendly home."

Also Read | EU Court Annuls Approval of State Aid for Lufthansa.

Commenting on this campaign, P. Rajendran, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, "JoyHo, the 'Larger than Life' campaign, is a celebration of the spirit of homeownership. With Sourav Ganguly as our brand ambassador, we are confident that JoyHo will resonate with people across the country. We are pleased to announce our offering of residential homes starting at just Rs 4999 per month (EMI). This is a fantastic opportunity for those who are looking to own a home at an affordable price, and we are committed to making that dream a reality. With this incredible offer, we hope to present the home-seeking aspirants with the opportunity to invest in their future and secure a home of their own."

Sourav Ganguly said, "I am thrilled to be associated with Joyville and their vision of providing aspirational homes. I believe everyone deserves a home of their own, and Joyville is committed to making this dream a reality. I am excited about this campaign and urge everyone to take advantage of this limited-period offer."

With a focus on community living, Joyville offers aspirational homes in prime locations across India. The JoyHo campaign is designed to capture the enthusiasm associated with the home-buying festival and bring to life the grandeur associated with Joyville's brand ambassador, the legendary Sourav Ganguly.

The brand's fundamental principles of reliability, trust, and transparency form the foundation of its operations. Joyville's offerings go beyond just homes and provide the residents with a lifestyle that delivers the best of everything and empowers them to live their finest lives.

Joyville is a USD 200 million platform by Shapoorji Pallonji, ADB, IFC, and Actis to develop aspirational housing projects in India. It has already launched Joyville Howrah (near Kolkata), Joyville Virar (near Mumbai), Joyville Hinjewadi (near Pune), Joyville Gurugram (Delhi NCR), Joyville Hadapsar Annexe(near Hadapsar), Joyville Sensorium (Pune), and Joyville Sky Luxe (near Hadapsar), a new addition to the Joyville bouquet of projects.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)