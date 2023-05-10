Ananya Panday recently wore an outfit from H&M's upcoming collaboration with Mugler. The pretty pink one-off shoulder dress looked stunning on this B-town actress and we are surely waiting for it to go on sale. While girls have a certain penchant for pink, Ananya seems to be a little obsessed with it. This wasn't the first time when the star kid chose a pink outfit to mark her appearance. Previously too, there have been times when Ananya has looked like a Barbie in all her cute pink dresses. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Shanaya Kapoor, Who Nailed Her Red Satin Dress?

Ananya Panday has always been chirpy and pink only makes her look cuter. With her lean frame and persona that resembles a doll, she can easily woo your heart and all she needs is a cute pink dress. Panday and her team of stylists do a brilliant job in styling her just right for the occasion. Go hot when the occasion demands or stick to looking cute when not. We have personally curated a list of times and occasions when Ananya Panday proved her love for pretty pink dresses. Yes, we have shared it with y'all right below. So go ahead and have a look. 5 Pics That Prove That Ananya Panday is Obsessed With All Shades of Green!

This Barbie is Flaunting the New H&M x Mugler Collection

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This Barbies Loves Her Pink Separates

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This Barbie is Exuding All the Boss Lady Vibes

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This Barbie Knows How to Slay

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This Barbie Looks Sexy

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This Barbie is More Like Girl-Next-Door

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This Barbie is Ready to Woo Your Hearts

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now, do you agree with us when we say that Ananya Panday can never go wrong with pink?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2023 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).