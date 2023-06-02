Patratu (Jharkhand) [India], June 2 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) in Patratu (Ramgarh) received the Green Tech Safety Award 2023 for its commitment to workplace safety during the 2022-23.

The award was presented at the 21st Annual Greentech Awards function held in New Delhi on May 30, 2023.

Under the Safety Excellence Category, JSP Patratu emerged as deserving of the Green Tech Safety Award 2023.

This recognition acknowledges the company's continuous efforts and noteworthy initiatives in improving safety culture transformation, encompassing fire, health, and security management.

JSP Patratu has set a benchmark for corporate citizenship, demonstrating transparent accountability, life cycle stewardship, and strategic sustainability, among others.

During the 2022-23 period, JSP Patratu spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at defining a commercial future by delivering excellence in workplace safety.

Through the implementation of comprehensive safety protocols, the company has consistently ensured the well-being of its workforce.

By prioritising safety culture transformation, JSP Patratu has effectively fostered a secure and hazard-free environment for all employees, thereby strengthening its commitment to building a safer society.

"The Green Tech Safety Award 2023 reaffirms JSP Patratu's position as an industry leader in promoting workplace safety. This prestigious accolade serves as a testament to the company's unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of safety excellence. The company is onboarding DSS+ to ensure the highest Workplace safety standards across all locations", said Bimlendra Jha, Managing Director, of Jindal Steel and Power.

JSP has a presence in the steel, mining and infrastructure sectors. With an investment of 12 billion USD globally, it is continuously scaling its capacity utilisation. (ANI)

