Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 20: JSW MG Motor India today announced that the MG Windsor has crossed the 50,000 sales milestone in just over a year, marking a historic achievement for the company. With this, the MG Windsor becomes India's first EV to cross the 50,000 sales mark in record time, reinforcing its leadership in India's 4W-EV segment.

The milestone underscores MG Windsor's growing popularity among discerning customers seeking cutting-edge sustainable mobility solutions. Along with the metros, the MG Windsor has also witnessed sustained demand from non-metro markets, signalling India's readiness to adopt sustainable mobility solutions. This achievement reflects MG Windsor's blend of innovative design, superior performance, and an exceptional ownership experience that resonates with modern consumers.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India said, "When we launched the Windsor EV, our mission was simple yet ambitious: to offer a mobility solution that is practical, stylish, and value-driven--while accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India. The Windsor EV's rapid success, achieving 50,000 sales in record time marks a landmark moment in India's EV journey and demonstrates that customers are embracing this transition with enthusiasm. This milestone energizes us to deepen our commitment to New Energy Vehicles. Our vision is to deliver exciting experiences every time, and we will continue raising this benchmark as we shape the future of mobility in India."

JSW MG Motor India recently launched the MG Windsor Inspire, a limited-edition series, which was unveiled by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India.

The MG Windsor, India's 1st Intelligent CUV disrupted the EV segment and emerged as a modern marvel in the automotive industry, capturing the essence of comfort, style, and technology. Offered with a starting BaaS price of INR 9.99L + INR 3.9/kms*, this CUV combines the expanse of a sedan and the versatility of an SUV. The MG Windsor delivers 100 KW (136ps) of power and 200Nm of torque.

The MG Windsor comes with a futuristic 'AeroGlide' design language, transcending the concept of traditional segmentation. Inside, the car is offered with business-class comfort that features 'Aero Lounge' seats reclinable to 135 degrees, providing utmost comfort. Additionally, the massive 15.6" GRANDVIEW Touch Display on the centre console provides an intuitive driving experience.

Link to the celebratory video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pstCmL6Y_U

#50000WindsorEV #MGWindsorEV #bestsellingev #livebusinessclass #MGMotorIndia #MorrisgaragesIndia

