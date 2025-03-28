NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28: KaarTech has once again been certified as a Great Place to Work®, achieving this recognition for the fourth consecutive year. This milestone highlights the company's ongoing efforts to build a work environment where employees feel valued, supported, and motivated to grow.

At its core, KaarTech operates with a clear mission, "To remain a socially responsible corporate entity, which will instill a sense of pride, joy and accomplishment, in every facet of its interaction, to everyone associated, be it the employees, customers, vendors or stakeholders."

Two decades of growth have shaped KaarTech into a global leader in digital transformation, not only through technological advancements but also by building a culture where people thrive. The company has continuously introduced multiple initiatives that enhance employee growth and engagement, including structured mentorship programs, leadership development tracks, physical and mental wellness initiatives. These programs have helped create an environment where employees are not just contributors but active participants in the company's success.

Vignesh Ramesh Kumar, Global HR Head at KaarTech, highlighted the significance of this recognition, "A strong workplace isn't built overnight - it's shaped by the people who bring their best daily. This recognition isn't just about policies or programs; it's about the collective effort of every Kaarian who contributes to our culture of excellence. We listen, we adapt, and we ensure that every employee feels valued. This milestone is proof that we're on the right path, but we know there's always more to do. As we celebrate this achievement, we're also excited to share that, this year, we anticipate joining the ranks of the Top 100, with our sights set on reaching the Top 10 in the near future."

The company remains focused on creating opportunities for career advancement, fostering collaboration, and enhancing employee experience. Moving into its third decade, KaarTech continues to set new benchmarks in workplace excellence, ensuring that it remains a preferred employer in the years ahead!

KaarTech is a digital transformation, consulting, and technology solutions provider, supporting clients globally on their digital journeys since 2006. With over 3,500 professionals, KaarTech has completed 3,200+ projects for 440+ clients across 15 countries. Our core offerings include Digital Transformation Consulting, Managed Services, and Intelligent ERP Solutions, driven by AI, automation, and IoT, and supported by partnerships with SAP, Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud. KaarTech's proprietary platforms KTern.AI and KEBS enable seamless automation and real-time project optimization. Recognized with 36+ industry awards, KaarTech is dedicated to delivering scalable, client-centric solutions worldwide.

For more information, visit www.kaartech.com

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

