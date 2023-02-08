Kaivalyadhama 100 years logo unveiled by Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra, also seen are Subodh Tiwari, CEO of Kaivalyadhama with B.C.Khatua and Ravi Dixit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kaivalyadhama - the world's first and oldest institute undertaking scientific research in Yoga - released its special logo, to celebrate hundred years of its establishment. The logo was unveiled on 07.02.2023, by his excellency, the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai.

Founded by Swami Kuvalayananda in the year 1924, the institute has pioneered research, education and wellness, in the field of Yoga, over the last century. Its 180-acre campus in Lonavala, Maharashtra, houses a state-of-the-art research facility, the world's first Yoga college, a healthcare centre and a CBSE school for young children, amongst other things.

Kaivalyadhama's uniqueness lies in its diligent pursuit of synergy between yoga tradition and science, and making yoga relevant and accessible to all, through its 16 locations globally.

As a part of its centennial year celebrations, Kaivalyadhama has planned a series of programs and initiatives, aimed at furthering Swami Kuvalyananda's vision of 'Yoga for all'. Through these programs, Kaivalyadhama aspires to facilitate holistic wellbeing of individuals and thereby contribute towards creating a harmonious and sustainable family, community, nation and world.

Speaking on the occasion, Subodh Tiwari, CEO, Kaivalyadhama, shared that over 650 programs and events have been planned, over twelve months, across 150 cities globally. Over 3 Lakh people are expected to benefit from these programs, in-person, and over 3 million virtually. The initiatives cater to different sections of the society, with curated Yoga programs for students, daily workers, cancer survivors, corporates, jail inmates, armed forces, parliamentarians, judiciary, senior citizens, women, diplomats, spiritual leaders, to name a few. One of the unique initiatives planned is the "Bharat Yog Mala", comprising yoga programs at locations across the country, such that it appears like a garland on the map of India. The plan is to also have a 'Yoga Museum on Wheels', traversing these locations, covering over 12,000 kms in 365 days, connecting yoga enthusiasts on the way.

Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, complimented Kaivalyadhama for ensuring that yoga tradition has not got diluted over the hundred years and for undertaking cutting edge scientific research in Yoga application and benefits in the field cancer care, gene expression and other areas.

