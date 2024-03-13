NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai along with the entire team of 'Kalgitura' is proud to bring home 4 awards out of 5 nominations at the recently held Zee Natya Gaurav Puraskar. 'Kalgitura' is the winner of Darpan, a writing initiative by the NCPA that shines the spotlight on fresh voices in Marathi drama theatre through its festival - Pratibimb. The play won the 'Special Recognition for production', 'Best Writing', 'Best Music' and 'Best Light Designing' at the prestigious award ceremony.

Kalgitura, a folk art comprising lavanis written in local dialects and is made up of two words 'kalgi' (shakti) and 'tura' (Shiva) and the play is an attempt to preserve the 700-year-old tradition through compelling storytelling. As with several folk-art forms, Kalgitura brings pertinent issues to the fore and addresses complex emotions via the medium of entertainment. Following a houseful run at the NCPA, the play has toured in other cities of Maharashtra and has continued to receive encouraging response.

Expressing her thoughts on the recognition, Ms. Rajeshri Shinde, Producer, Theatre & Films, NCPA, said, "I'm thrilled with the remarkable victory of Kalgitura at the Zee Natya Gaurav Puraskar 2024 where we've been honoured with 4 prestigious awards this year out of 6 nominations. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of each team member, both on and off the stage. Their relentless commitment has brought our play to life, and for that, we are immensely grateful. This triumph isn't just ours-it's a tribute to the tireless artists preserving our cultural heritage in face of globalization, and to the vibrant folk traditions they keep alive. Our success is also a tribute to the people of Umrane village, whose spirit is an integral part of our story."

"A special acknowledgment goes to Datta Patil and Sachin Shinde, whose unwavering love for Theatre continues to inspire our community. Together, we celebrate this achievement and look forward to many more."

Speaking on the roaring success of Kalgitura at the Zee Natya Gaurav Puraskar, Bruce Guthrie, Head, Theatre & Films at NCPA, expressed, "We are truly humbled by the fantastic reaction to Kalgitura and we thank platforms such as Zee Natya Gaurav Puraskar' for promoting work of the playwrights through their appreciation. This group and this play have been wonderful to work with and it's wonderful to see our collective efforts recognised on an evening with such esteemed theatre practitioners present. The NCPA is dedicated to empowering emerging regional artistes and writers, through various theatre initiatives. We hope to take the production beyond Maharashtra and invite audiences to experience this unique play. We look forward to future shows across Maharashtra and to the upcoming edition of our Marathi theatre festival Pratibimb. We encourage all theatre enthusiast to join us for our annual celebration of Marathi Theatre in May 2024."

