Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 25 (ANI): In a public outreach initiative under Sewa Sankalp Saptah, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday attended a Health Camp held at Jahajghat LP School in Guwahati.

The camp was organised by Lok Bhavan, Assam, in association with the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, to enable people receive accessible, affordable and inclusive healthcare services.

Governor Acharya, upon his visit to the health camp, took note of the range of health services being provided to the people. Reflecting the spirit of compassionate governance, he distributed wheelchairs to Divyangjan and handed over Nikshay Mitra kits to caregivers of tuberculosis patients. The Governor also announced a one-time grant to Jahajghat LP School to strengthen its infrastructure and developmental activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya observed that service to humanity is one of the highest expressions of national duty and social responsibility. He stated that initiatives such as this embody India's enduring ethos of collective welfare and compassionate care. Highlighting the focus on inclusive development, he noted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, healthcare delivery across the country has witnessed transformative changes, with greater emphasis on accessibility, preventive care and community participation.

Stating that true well-being extends beyond medical treatment to holistic living, the Governor encouraged citizens to adopt preventive healthcare practices including hygiene, balanced nutrition, regular physical activity and mental wellness. He also called upon the youth to actively engage in community service and health awareness initiatives, describing them as vital partners in building a healthier and more resilient society.

Appreciating the dedicated efforts of the NHM, healthcare professionals, ASHA workers and volunteers, the Governor expressed confidence that such people-centric initiatives would further strengthen grassroots healthcare systems, deepen public trust and contribute meaningfully to the vision of a healthier and empowered Assam.

A total of 216 beneficiaries availed health services at the camp. (ANI)

