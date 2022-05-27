New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI/ATK): Hindi film, 'Love In Ukraine' has successfully been released in India in more than 356 cinemas, and the makers are extremely happy that the film will finally reach out to the masses. Love in Ukraine is a story about an Indian student based in Ukraine, who falls head over heels in love with a Russian girl, who has been promised to get married to a mafia family. Vipin Kaushik will be seen playing the role of the male lead opposite actress Liza Beta. Interestingly, this also marks the debut of Vipin in Bollywood.

Helmed by Nitin Kumar Gupta in association with Vishal Sharma, the trailer of Love in Ukraine was released on digital platforms on Thursday evening. Within a minimum amount of time, the trailer has received several reactions from the audience. To watch the trailer, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6L7fqqhqGeQ

Produced by Pawan Kaushik under the banner of Kamal Entertainment Pvt Ltd, 'Love in Ukraine' has been released amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. For the unversed, the film was shot in the beautiful lanes of Ukraine prior to the war.

The releasing partner of the film, 'Love in Ukraine' is Vivek Films Production and the movie is distributed by White Lion Entertainment.

Speaking about the film's release, Manju Bharti - the release partner, shared, "We are very excited that our film is being released and will touch the hearts of a larger audience. Love in Ukraine is a love story between an Indian and a Russian. It's unfortunate that the country is fighting a war right now."

