NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 23: Kamdhenu Paints, a brand of Kamdhenu Group and leading manufacturer of high-quality paints and emulsions, concluded an unforgettable incentive family trip for its valued channel partners to the exotic beach city of Hua Hin, Thailand. This extravaganza promised a whirlwind of excitement, luxury, and cultural immersion, making it a trip of a lifetime. The event was organized to honour high performing channel partners and celebrate with their families.

Also Read | Bundesliga 2023-24: Defending Champions Bayern Munich Under Pressure After Series Of Setbacks.

Former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, Bollywood singing sensation Sona Mahapatra, and renowned standup comedian Akash Gupta brought theirs charisma to the stage, delivering power-packed performances. Sen awarded Gold Chains and other accolades to the deserving winners, channel partner /staff while Mahapatra ignited the stage with her electrifying live performance. The witty humor of stand up comedian Akash Gupta added an extra dose of joy, making it a memorable trip for everyone in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Saurabh Agarwal, Managing Director, Kamdhenu Colour and Coatings Limited said, "At Kamdhenu Paints, we believe in rewarding our channel partners/ staff for their unwavering dedication and commitment. This trip to Thailand was our way of expressing our heartfelt gratitude and creating memories that will last a lifetime. We're confident that this experience will not only strengthen our relationships but also inspire and motivate our channel partners/ staff to achieve even greater heights in the future. In synergy with our channel partners, we aim to achieve Rs 1000 Crore in revenue by FY28."

Also Read | Italy: Dance Floor Collapses During Wedding, Newlyweds With 39 Other Guests Fall 25 Feet Through Surface.

Sunil Kumar Agarwal, Chairman, Saurabh Agarwal, Managing Director and Sachin Agarwal Non Executive Director of the Company along with other senior officials attended the event to congratulate and interact with the channel partners and their families.

Channel partners and their families also participated in a friendly cricket tournament - Kamdhenu Cricket League - where regional teams faced off on the field. Ladies participated at the special Ramp Walk Competition held in the ballroom, while kids enjoyed a range of fun activities designed just for them. During the trip, Kamdhenu Paints also unveiled its next dream destination - a trip to the paradisiacal island of Bali, scheduled during the month June/July 2024.

Raj Kumar Srivastava, National Marketing Head, headed the 1st International Annual Sales Meet held at Bangkok on 21st January in which all Marketing Heads from all the branches participated and reviewed the sales plans and discuss for new products and future plans to achieve the goal of Rs 1000 Crore.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)