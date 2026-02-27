VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: A grand and spiritually enriching Bhajan Jamming is set to take place on March 3 in the Borivali (East) area of Mumbai, promising an evening of devotion, music, and collective celebration. The event will be held at Devipada Ground, conveniently located opposite the Devipada Metro Station, making it easily accessible for devotees and visitors from across the city.

The spiritual gathering is being organized with the objective of creating a serene and uplifting environment where devotees can come together to immerse themselves in devotional music and shared faith. According to the organizers, the programme has been thoughtfully planned to ensure a spiritually vibrant atmosphere filled with bhajans, prayers, and moments of collective devotion.

Renowned Bhajan singer Kanhaiya Mittal and popular singer and public figure Manoj Tiwari are scheduled to perform at the event. Their presence has generated considerable excitement among devotees and music enthusiasts alike. Notably, this marks the first time the two artists will be sharing the stage together in Borivali, making the evening even more special for attendees.

Both artists are widely known for their powerful devotional renditions and their ability to connect deeply with audiences through spiritual music. The programme will feature a range of traditional and popular bhajans dedicated to various deities, allowing devotees to participate in collective singing and devotional expression. The event is expected to resonate strongly with those who seek spiritual solace through music and cultural engagement.

The Bhajan Jamming is being organized to mark the birthday of Radhe Maa, and a large gathering of devotees is anticipated. The occasion is expected to draw participants not only from Borivali but also from neighboring areas of Mumbai, reflecting the widespread devotion and enthusiasm associated with the celebration.

Organizers have stated that comprehensive arrangements are being made to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme. Necessary security measures and crowd management systems are being put in place so that attendees, including families, senior citizens, and children, can participate comfortably and safely. Adequate planning has also been undertaken to facilitate orderly entry and exit at the venue.

Importantly, admission to the event will be free of charge, allowing all interested individuals to attend and take part in the spiritual celebration without any barriers. The open nature of the event reflects the inclusive spirit of devotional gatherings, welcoming people from all walks of life.

With devotional fervor, celebrated performers, and an atmosphere of collective spirituality, the Bhajan Jamming at Devipada Ground is being regarded as a significant spiritual and cultural gathering in the region. Substantial public participation is anticipated, and the evening is expected to offer a memorable experience for devotees and music lovers alike.

Event Details:Date: March 3Venue: Devipada Ground, Borivali (East), opposite Devipada Metro StationAdmission: Free

For Passes, media-related queries and other details, call Talli Babaji on +91 98209 69020

