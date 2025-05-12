VMPL

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12: KARAM Safety, a leading global player in occupational safety, recently unveiled its advanced Mobile Demo Van (MDV) 4.0 at the KARAM Marketing & Manufacturing meet 2025, hosted at Jaypee Palace, Agra. Over 700 KARAM employees witnessed the announcement of MDV 4.0, marking another milestone in KARAM Safety's commitment to making safety accessible on wheels across North India.

The MDV 4.0 launch event was a celebration of innovation and dedication to workplace safety. Mr. Rajesh Nigam, Managing Director & CEO, KARAM Safety, captivated the audience with the formal announcement of MDV 4.0, highlighting its role in expanding the company's safety outreach. The unveiling of the van was conducted by Hemant Sapra, President, Global Sales & Marketing, and Ms. Kavita Nigam, Chief Human Resource Officer, KARAM Safety, amid an enthusiastic gathering of employees and stakeholders.

Hemant Sapra, President, Global Sales & Marketing, KARAM Safety, said, "With MDV 4.0, we are taking another significant step towards delivering world-class safety solutions right at the doorstep of industries. It reflects our vision of reaching every worker and fostering safer working environments across regions that are critical to India's industrial growth."

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Nigam, Managing Director & CEO, KARAM Safety, added, "The MDV 4.0 represents our ongoing commitment to making safety solutions more accessible to industries across North India. By bringing our innovations directly to workplaces, we aim to drive a stronger culture of safety and empower workers at every level."

Designed to showcase KARAM Safety's latest range of personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection systems, and safety solutions, MDV 4.0 will travel across key industrial hubs, enabling live demonstrations and interactive engagement with users at their workplaces.

As KARAM Safety continues to innovate and expand its footprint, the launch of MDV 4.0 stands as a testament to the company's dedication to fostering safer workplaces and creating a positive impact on industries throughout North India.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3850 certified products conforming to multiple national and international standards and export their safety solutions to over 140 nations. The company has a team of over 4500 professionals who have been relentlessly developing, testing, and evaluating products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies that provide world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society and enriching the environment.

