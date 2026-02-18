PNN

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], February 18: Karnika Industries Limited, a textile and apparel manufacturing company, has announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2025, as approved by its Board of Directors at its meeting held on 14th Feb 2026.

The Company continued to demonstrate strong operational performance during the period, supported by healthy demand across its product portfolio, efficient production planning, and disciplined cost management, resulting in improved profitability and sustained growth momentum.Key Financial Highlights - (Standalone)

Q3 FY26

- Total Income: ₹6,092.08 Lakh (YoY growth: ~298%)- EBITDA: ₹1,025.74 Lakh (YoY growth: ~211%)- Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹848.19 Lakh- Net Profit: ₹629.21 Lakh (YoY growth: ~346%)- Net Profit Margin (NPM): ~10.41%- Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹1.01

9M FY26

- Total Income: ₹16,496.63 Lakh- EBITDA: 3072.22 Lakh- Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹ 2,538.60 Lakh- Net Profit: ₹1,875.65 Lakh- Net Profit Margin (NPM): ~11.48%- Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹5.45

Key Financial Highlights - (Consolidated)

Q3 FY26

- Total Income: ₹7419.53 Lakh- EBITDA: ₹1064.58 Lakh- Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹ 884.93 Lakh- Net Profit: ₹660.50 Lakh- Net Profit Margin (NPM): ~8.96%- Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹1.05

9M FY26

- Total Income: ₹17,827.76 Lakh- EBITDA: ₹3,111.06 Lakh- Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹2,575.35 Lakh- Net Profit: ₹1,906.95 Lakh- Net Profit Margin (NPM): ~10.79%- Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹5.52

Management's comment:

"The strong performance during the quarter and the nine-month period reflects our continued focus on operational efficiency, disciplined cost management, and consistent execution across our manufacturing operations. Improved profitability was driven by higher capacity utilization and effective control over input and operating costs."

"Looking ahead, we remain focused on strengthening our production capabilities, expanding our customer base across domestic and export markets, and enhancing operational efficiencies. With a resilient business model and a prudent approach to growth, we are confident in sustaining momentum and creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

