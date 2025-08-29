PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 29: Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has taken a pioneering leap in medical education with the launch of the Department of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare. This initiative, the first of its kind in a medical college in India, marks a historic moment in the integration of technology and medicine. First of its kind in a Medical College in India. To serve as an interdisciplinary hub, uniting medicine, engineering, and data science to tackle healthcare challenges.

The launch ceremony held at the Dr. TMA Pai Auditorium, KMC Manipal, was attended by senior dignitaries from MAHE, including Heads of Institutions, faculty and students, signalling a campus-wide commitment to this transformative vision.

The department was officially inaugurated was by Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor of MAHE, who emphasised for collective effort and collaboration across disciplines to position MAHE as a pioneer in AI implementation in healthcare. Underscoring the importance of this strategic imitative, he said "the future of healthcare is inextricable linked with technology. This department is not just a new academic unit; it is a statement of our commitment to leading healthcare revolution. It will require a collective, interdisciplinary effort to position MAHE as nation's pioneer in translating AI research into real-world clinical practice."

Presiding over the event, Dr. Sharath K Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences), MAHE, outlined a ambitious roadmap for the department. "We envision a 360-degree implementation of AI across healthcare spectrum. This goes beyond diagnostics and treatment to fundamentally reshape medical education itself, fostering AI literacy in all our student community," Dr. Rao stated. He emphasised the critical need for responsible innovation, noting "the importance of recognizing the limitations of AI and ensuring that its application remains under appropriate human oversight."

Presenting the vision for the new department, Dr. Anil K. Bhat, Dean, KMC Manipal and Senior Advisor for the Department, outlined its mission and objectives. The Department of AI in Healthcare will: Advance research, education, and clinical applications by building interdisciplinary expertise by uniting medicine, engineering, and data science.

* Translate AI research into real-world solutions for diagnosis, treatment, education, and public health* Train the next generation of healthcare-AI leaders in areas such as predictive analytics, medical imaging, personalised medicine, and decision support systems.* This strategic initiative by KMC, Manipal, is poised to redefine the landscape of Indian medicine, creating a new benchmark for medical education and preparing healthcare professionals to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

Dr. Bhat also announced the department's ambitious academic and collaborative plans: "We aim to introduce MSc and Integrated MSc-PhD programs in AI, alongside courses to upskill our faculty and students. We will actively foster collaborative research and innovation projects with external partners and industry. Our ultimate focus will be on initiatives with direct societal impact, driving meaningful reforms in patient care and medical education."

The department will be led by co-ordinators Dr. Rachana and Dr. Preethi Shetty and faculty from various departments of KMC, Manipal along with faculty members from Manipal Institute of Technology, Information & Data Sciences, Public Health and mentorship from KMC and MAHE leadership.

About Kasturba Medical College, Manipal:

Established in 1953, Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, is a premier medical institution in India and a constituent unit of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). Renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, and patient care, KMC Manipal has consistently been at the forefront of medical education innovation.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education:

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, as well as for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.

