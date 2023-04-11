Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Katonic.ai, an ISO 27001 AI-ML company that helps businesses realise the ROI on their AI investments faster, has been awarded the prestigious Frost & Sullivan Best Practices 2023 Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award in the APAC MLOps industry for its value proposition and commitment to excellence. The Katonic MLOps platform helps companies develop and manage AI-powered applications more efficiently and effectively. The award recognises Katonic.ai's exceptional performance in the field of MLOps and its dedication to delivering high-quality solutions to its clients in APAC. The award recognises Katonic.ai's exceptional performance in the field of AI and MLOps and its dedication to delivering high-quality solutions to its clients in the Asia-Pacific region.

Frost & Sullivan is a globally renowned consulting firm that recognises companies that demonstrate excellence in various categories, including innovation, leadership, growth, and customer service. The award is presented to companies that have demonstrated a visionary understanding of the future, a strong focus on customer needs, and an ability to execute innovative strategies that have successfully resulted in superior performance.

"Katonic's key focus is to help businesses in APAC deliver better business results by harnessing the power of AI and ML. It is highly encouraging to see our product and strategy being validated by an institution as prestigious as Frost & Sullivan," said Prem Naraindas, Founder & CEO of Katonic.ai.

"Katonic.ai has developed a compelling value proposition by aligning its offering to customer needs and transforming industry trends as well as focusing on best practices. The offering has demonstrated the ability to create strategic differentiation driving significant success in the APAC market." - Nishchal Khorana, Vice President, Global, Frost & Sullivan.

Katonic.ai, with offices in India, Australia, and Singapore, is backed by Australia's largest investment fund, Artesian Investments and Boab AI. Katonic.ai helps businesses realise the value of enterprise AI faster by helping their ML models to production quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively. The Katonic.ai MLOps platform simplifies development and operationalisation and is fully open, flexible, and language agnostic. The platform runs in a Kubernetes cluster and can be deployed anywhere, such as multi-cloud, on-premises, or the edge.

Katonic.ai is the only AI company from APAC to be featured in the prestigious Everest Group's MLOps Products PEAK Matrix® 2022.

