Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, has closed FY24 on a strong note with the commencement of operations at its new depot in Arrah, Bihar, on March 30, under the CCFA model for ACC (Adani Group).

The company has commenced operations at its new depot in Arrah, Bihar, under CCFA model for ACC (Adani Group), this marks the company's 14th depot under the CCFA model, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its footprint across India. Under this model, the company aims to handle up to 3 lakh MT of cement per month. In recent months, the company has significantly expanded its network by adding 20 depots. In FY25, the company successfully commenced operations at 30 new depots/rake points, bringing the total count of depots and rake points to 102. With an ambitious growth trajectory, the company aims to reach 225 depots by FY26, further strengthening its position as one of the key players in cement supply chain management.

The company has also achieved significant operational milestones in Q4 FY24. In January, for the first time, it reached a handling capacity of 2 lakh MT of cement in a month. February sustained this momentum with consistent growth, and in March, Adani volumes alone surpassed 1 lakh MT, marking a major achievement.

With these accomplishments, Kaushalya Logistics is poised for further expansion and remains committed to enhancing its logistics capabilities to support the growing demands of the cement industry.

Commenting on this, Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "We are pleased to expand our network with the commencement of our new depot in Arrah, Bihar, under the CCFA model for ACC. This reinforces our commitment to enhancing supply chain efficiency and supporting the cement industry. With a strong focus on growth and operational excellence, we continue to strengthen our presence across India. Our expanding network of depots and rake points reflects our dedication to providing reliable and efficient services. As we move forward, we remain committed to scaling new heights and further solidifying our position as one of the key players in cement supply chain management."

