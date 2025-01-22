PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, has commenced work at its second depot under CCFA model for Adani Group at Saharsa, Bihar.

Recently Kaushalya Logistics Limited has started operating under the CCFA model for Adani cement and has a very large expansion plan and is expecting to touch a volume of 3 lakh MT per month of cement through this initiative. This vertical for Adani cement is a new vertical in addition to the 80 plus depots that it operates in multiple states under C&F / CFA model for Dalmia Cement, JK Cement and also Adani Cement.

The company has also recently forayed into FTL segment and has secured contracts with many large companies.

Commenting on this Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "We are pleased to commence operations at the Saharsa Depot for ACC (Adani Group) under the CCFA model.The Saharsa Depot further strengthens our partnership with ACC (Adani Group) and highlights our commitment to supporting key players in the cement industry. This development aligns with our strategic vision to expand service offerings, improve operational capabilities, and explore opportunities in new verticals and regions. We are confident that it will drive revenue growth, enhance our competitive positioning, and contribute to the long-term growth of the company."

