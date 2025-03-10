VMPL

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 10: A landmark achievement that underscores excellence in cardiac care - Kauvery Hospital proudly announces the successful completion of 500+ cardiothoracic surgeries in just 18 months! This milestone reflects the trust placed in us by our patients, our advanced medical capabilities, and our relentless commitment to saving lives.

From high-risk bypass surgeries and valve replacements to minimally invasive procedures, Kauvery Hospital's expert cardiothoracic team has been at the forefront of innovation, ensuring faster recovery, reduced complications, and exceptional patient outcomes.

Among these 500+ life-saving surgeries is the inspiring story of Jagadeesan, a patient who faced multiple life-threatening heart conditions. With an unwavering commitment to saving lives, our team successfully performed a CABG, valve replacement, and carotid Endarterectomy --all in a single setting. It was a complex, high-risk extremely rare procedure, but thanks to the skill and precision of our cardiothoracic team, Jagadeesan is now on the path to recovery, embracing a second chance at life with his family's

"Reaching this milestone in just 18 months is nothing short of phenomenal," says Dr. Murugu Sundara Pandian, Senior Cardiothoracic Surgeon at Kauvery Hospital. "Each surgery represents a life saved, a family reunited, and a renewed hope for the future. Our team's dedication, precision, and commitment to excellence have made this possible."

This achievement is not just about numbers - it's a testament to the trust our patients have in us and the tireless dedication of our skilled surgeons, anesthetists, nursing teams, and support staff who work round the clock to deliver seamless, patient-centered care.

Selvam, Facility Director, adds, "At Kauvery, we are setting new benchmarks in cardiac care. Achieving this feat in such a short span is a testament to our ability to deliver world-class treatment with unmatched speed, without ever compromising on quality."

While many critical cardiac surgeries are often performed in metro cities, Kauvery Hospital has redefined excellence by bringing world-class cardiothoracic care to Salem. Patients no longer have to travel long distances for advanced heart treatments -they can access state-of-the-art heart care right here.

As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to further advancing cardiac treatments with cutting-edge technology, enhanced patient care, and continuous innovation. This is just the beginning - we strive to push boundaries, save more lives, and redefine excellence in heart care.

Here's to many more lives saved, hearts healed, and milestones achieved!

