VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 18: The recently concluded International Symposium on Medical Academic Publishing, held in Chennai, by the Department of Rheumatology, Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet and the Collaborative of Indian Rheumatology Editors (CIRE) was a resounding success. It brought together experts, researchers, and professionals from around the world to discuss the latest trends and challenges in medical research and publishing. Over 250 delegates from various parts of the country participated. Young undergraduates and postgraduates from the city medical colleges attended the event.

Also Read | Israeli Launches Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip Kill at Least 326 Palestinians, Shatter Ceasefire With Hamas.

Editors-in-chief (EiC) of reputed international and national journals spoke and gave their insights at the event. Prof. Ernest Choy, Consultant Rheumatologist and Professor, Cardiff University School of Medicine, UK and also the EiC of 'Rheumatology (Oxford)' , Prof. James Cheng-Chung Wei, Professor, Chung Shan Medical University, Taiwan and Editor-in-Chief, International Journal of Rheumatic Diseases and Dr Suchitra Kataria, Founder and Managing Director, Melange Communications, Singapore, Senior Digital Health Consultant, Stem LLC, NY, USA and Expert on Big Data and AI were the international experts who shared their experience and knowledge.

Indian experts included Dr Samiran Panda (EiC of ICMR's official publication, the Indian Journal of Medical Research) and Prof Vinod Ravindran (co-editor of Rheumatology (Oxford) and the former EiC of the Indian Journal of Rheumatology and the Journal of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh).

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Pens Letter to NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Ahead of Her Homecoming, Says 'Looking Forward to Seeing You in India'.

There were two mini workshops which gave hands-on experience for the participants on manuscript writing and reviewing. The summit concluded with a panel discussion led by Dr Mohit Goyal, a Consultant Rheumatologist and member of CIRE, touching upon the various aspects of editorial process, publication ethics, and misconduct.

"Hosting the first International Symposium on Medical Academic Publishing was a unique experience, as we brought together editors from reputed international and national journals to interact with young minds (undergraduate and postgraduate students) as well as faculty members from medical colleges. Throughout the symposium, participants engaged in thought-provoking panel discussions, interactive workshops, and had networking opportunities centered on the future of medical academic publishing. Topics such as manuscript writing & reviewing, biostatistics, artificial intelligence, ethical standards, editorial and peer review processes, and the evolving role of digital platforms were thoroughly explored by renowned experts in the field". said Dr Sham S, Organising Secretary and Senior Consultant Rheumatologist, Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet.

The conference was also presided over by Dr Iyappan Ponnuswamy, Medical Director Kauvery Hospital Chennai, Dr Mahesh Kumar Medical Superintendent Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet and Dr Sivaram Kannan, Clinical Lead & Chief Consultant Physician, Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet who also felicitated the international faculties.

Speaking on the same Dr Aravindan Selvaraj Co-Founder and Executive Director Kauvery Group of Hospitals said, "It was an honor for Kauvery Hospital to collaborate with CIRE in hosting the first International Symposium on Medical Academic Publishing. It was truly inspiring to see experts and researchers from across the globe come together to share insights and address the latest trends and challenges in medical research and publishing. The symposium provided a valuable platform for networking and collaboration, and we are confident that the discussions and ideas exchanged will have a lasting impact on the field of medical academia. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to contribute to the advancement of medical knowledge."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)